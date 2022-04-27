Human Trafficking is a local problem

The Zonta Club of Oakville is presenting a community event to highlight the problem of Human Trafficking in the community and internationally, taking place on Wednesday, May 4.

Partnering with Film.ca cinemas, the event includes a screening of the short film ‘Aimee,’ along with a 7-day digital download of the film ‘Honey Bee’ to be viewed at home.

Aimee is a short action drama that follows Special OPS Marien, Jessica, after she returns to her suburban US home from Afghanistan only to find her 13-year-old sister (Aimee) has been abducted by sex traffickers.

Tickets are limited. For those unable to make this event, donations are happily accepted through Canada Helps.

Panel representatives

“Human Trafficking is an international concern, but many people don’t realize how prominent it is in our own community," said Kathy Mundy and Marnie Piggot, event Co-Chairs

“Highlighting this problem is key to building awareness, and our hope is to generate donations to give back to the charities that help the victims of trafficking."

Donations along with ticket sales will be matched 50% by June and Ian, regular supporters of the Zonta Club of Oakville. Zonta will distribute proceeds to SAVIS AND Elizabeth Fry Peel-Halton, and other charities supporting victims of Human Trafficking.

The Zonta Club of Oakville comprises a small but vibrant group of professional women who work together to assist women in the Halton community and internationally. The organization works with charitable partners to provide emergency housing, financial aid, educational support, and mental and physical services to women in need.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets or donate, please visit https://offa.ca/zonta-human-trafficking-awareness/.