This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 10th Update. Over the weekend, Oakville and Halton are both reporting more new cases than recovered. Ontario is fairing better with at 25% more recoveries than new cases. Canada is showing more new cases than recoveries with hot spots in Quebec and Manitoba.

The US surpasses 5 million cases and over 165 thousand plus deaths with Arizona, Florida, and Louisiana surpassing New York State’s cases per million.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has more new cases than recovered

Oakville’s north central is community has the highest incidence coronavirus at 23.4/100K, followed by north east Oakville at 22.9 (Provincial average is 23.2) Boundaries of these two areas are: QEW from 16 Mile Creek to Winston Churchill, north to Dundas Street, west to to 8th Line, south to Upper Middle and then west to 16 Mile Creek.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as yesterday’s figures, August 8, 2020. Case information released on August 10, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 9, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 277 – plus 2

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 305 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 293 (96.1% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 296 (97.1% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

9 possible active cases – plus 1

Status in Halton:

Halton’s hardest hit area is south-central Milton at 35.9 case/100K.

Halton’s school boards release the back to school plans. HDSB & HCDSB

926 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9

880 recovered cases (95% of all cases, see note below) – plus 3

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

905 resolved cases (97.7% of all cases)

21 active cases – plus 3

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario surpasses 40,000 cases this weekend

Windsor-Essex moves to Stage 3 on August 12th

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from August 8th figures. Information released as of August 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day August 9, 2020.

40,161 confirmed cases – plus 194

36,381 recovered cases, 90.6% of all cases – plus 250

2,786 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 2

39,167 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.5%

22,275 tests performed

49 people hospitalized – minus 4

25 people in ICU – minus 2

14 people on Ventilators – plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

675 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

58 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 5

Canada has more new cases than recoveries

Quebec has the highest number of new cases at 104 of 230 and records the 3 of the 5 deaths.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 8, 2020. Information released as of August 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 119,451 – plus 300

8,981 deaths – plus 5

103,542 recoveries – plus 240

112,523 resolved cases (94.2% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

World Coronavirus Statistics

Total number of cases Globally – 20.15 million Deaths – 736,150 Deadliest first world countries: Belgium at 851/M, Spain at 638/M, Italy at 610/M, Sweden at 570, and the US at 500/M. Canada’s death’s per million is 238.

Total United States cases – 5.22 million (25.9% worldwide) Deaths – 165,900 (22.5% worldwide) Florida, Louisiana and Arizona surpass New York’s 21,425 cases per million New York has the highest death rate per million in the US at 1,688



