This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 11th Update. Oakville has three new cases and no recoveries, causing Halton’s recovery rate to fall below 95% again. Ontario has its lowest day of cases since mid-March. Canada surpasses 120,000 cases as the world surpasses 20 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Oakville reports three more new cases and no recoveries
- Halton’s recovery rate falls below 95% again due to Oakville’s rising cases
- Schools and boards prepare for a September opening
- Halton public school students have until Aug. 17th to confirm enrolment
- Halton’s school boards release the back to school plans: HDSB & HCDSB
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 10, 2020. Case information released on August 11, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of August 11, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 280 – plus 3
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 308 – plus 3
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 293 (95.1% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 296 (96.0% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 12 possible active cases – plus 3
Status in Halton:
- 930 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4
- 880 recovered cases (94.6% of all cases, see note below) – no change
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 25 active cases – plus 4
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Ontario reports only 33 new cases today
- That’s the lowest daily number since March 18 – 146 days ago
- Part of the low number is Toronto reversing 21 previously labelled Covid cases
- No deaths reported in Ontario for third straight day
- Windsor-Essex moves to Stage 3 tomorrow
- This is the last region in the province to begin Stage 3
- Windsor was the only region yesterday with 10+ cases
- Provincial hospitalization numbers still fluctuating
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 10, 2020.
- 40,194 confirmed cases – plus 33
- 36,456 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases – plus 75
- 2,786 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – no change
- 39,242 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.6%
- 21,581 tests performed
- 60 people hospitalized – plus 11
- 21 people in ICU – minus 4
- 12 people on Ventilators – minus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Quebec finally reports its two day backlog of recoveries, adding 2,155 to the total
- Canada reaches 120,000 total cases
- 90% of which are recoveries
- The United States’ infections continue rising
- But at a rate 18% slower than two weeks ago
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 10, 2020. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 120,256 – plus 294
- 8,988 deaths – plus 7
- 106,542 recoveries – plus 2,978*
- (Includes two weeks of unreported data from Quebec)
- 115,530 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 20.1 million
- Total United States cases – 5.1 million (25.4% worldwide)
- Deaths – 163,000+ (22.1% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with increasing cases (per capita) are Florida, Arizona and Texas
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.1 million (+376,000)
- Brazil – 3.05 million (+308,000)
- India – 2.27 million (+413,000)
- Russia – 895,000 (+36,000)
- South Africa – 563,500 (+47,000)
The five most infectious countries (per 100,000) are Qatar, Bahrain, Chile, Panama and Kuwait.
