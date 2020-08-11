Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 11th Update. Oakville has three new cases and no recoveries, causing Halton’s recovery rate to fall below 95% again. Ontario has its lowest day of cases since mid-March. Canada surpasses 120,000 cases as the world surpasses 20 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville reports three more new cases and no recoveries

Halton’s recovery rate falls below 95% again due to Oakville’s rising cases

Schools and boards prepare for a September opening Halton public school students have until Aug. 17th to confirm enrolment Halton’s school boards release the back to school plans: HDSB & HCDSB



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 10, 2020. Case information released on August 11, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of August 11, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 280 – plus 3

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 308 – plus 3

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 293 (95.1% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 296 (96.0% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

12 possible active cases – plus 3

Status in Halton:

930 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

880 recovered cases (94.6% of all cases, see note below) – no change

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

25 active cases – plus 4

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario reports only 33 new cases today That’s the lowest daily number since March 18 – 146 days ago Part of the low number is Toronto reversing 21 previously labelled Covid cases

No deaths reported in Ontario for third straight day

Windsor-Essex moves to Stage 3 tomorrow This is the last region in the province to begin Stage 3 Windsor was the only region yesterday with 10+ cases

Provincial hospitalization numbers still fluctuating

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 10, 2020.

40,194 confirmed cases – plus 33

36,456 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases – plus 75

2,786 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – no change

39,242 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.6%

21,581 tests performed

60 people hospitalized – plus 11

21 people in ICU – minus 4

12 people on Ventilators – minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

675 total outbreaks reported – no change

58 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Quebec finally reports its two day backlog of recoveries, adding 2,155 to the total

Canada reaches 120,000 total cases 90% of which are recoveries

The United States’ infections continue rising But at a rate 18% slower than two weeks ago



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 10, 2020. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 120,256 – plus 294

8,988 deaths – plus 7

106,542 recoveries – plus 2,978* (Includes two weeks of unreported data from Quebec)

115,530 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 20.1 million Deaths – 736,500+

Total United States cases – 5.1 million (25.4% worldwide) Deaths – 163,000+ (22.1% worldwide) Top 3 states with increasing cases (per capita) are Florida, Arizona and Texas



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.1 million (+376,000)

Brazil – 3.05 million (+308,000)

India – 2.27 million (+413,000)

Russia – 895,000 (+36,000)

South Africa – 563,500 (+47,000)

The five most infectious countries (per 100,000) are Qatar, Bahrain, Chile, Panama and Kuwait.

