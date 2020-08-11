fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus August 11th Update

By

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 3:00 pm

Oakville Coronavirus August 11th Update
This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 11th Update. Oakville has three new cases and no recoveries, causing Halton’s recovery rate to fall below 95% again. Ontario has its lowest day of cases since mid-March. Canada surpasses 120,000 cases as the world surpasses 20 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus August 11th Update

  • Oakville reports three more new cases and no recoveries
  • Halton’s recovery rate falls below 95% again due to Oakville’s rising cases
  • Schools and boards prepare for a September opening
    • Halton public school students have until Aug. 17th to confirm enrolment
    • Halton’s school boards release the back to school plans: HDSB & HCDSB

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 10, 2020. Case information released on August 11, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of August 11, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 280 – plus 3
  • Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 308 – plus 3
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 293 (95.1% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 296 (96.0% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH – no change
  • 12 possible active cases – plus 3

 

Status in Halton:

  • 930 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 4
  • 880 recovered cases (94.6% of all cases, see note below) – no change
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 25 active cases – plus 4

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Ontario reports only 33 new cases today
    • That’s the lowest daily number since March 18 – 146 days ago
    • Part of the low number is Toronto reversing 21 previously labelled Covid cases
  • No deaths reported in Ontario for third straight day
  • Windsor-Essex moves to Stage 3 tomorrow
    • This is the last region in the province to begin Stage 3
    • Windsor was the only region yesterday with 10+ cases
  • Provincial hospitalization numbers still fluctuating

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 10, 2020.

  • 40,194 confirmed cases – plus 33
  • 36,456 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases – plus 75
  • 2,786 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases –  no change
  • 39,242 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.6%
  • 21,581 tests performed
  • 60 people hospitalized – plus 11
  • 21 people in ICU – minus 4
  • 12 people on Ventilators – minus 2

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

  • Quebec finally reports its two day backlog of recoveries, adding 2,155 to the total
  • Canada reaches 120,000 total cases
    • 90% of which are recoveries
  • The United States’ infections continue rising
    • But at a rate 18% slower than two weeks ago

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 10, 2020. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 120,256 – plus 294
  • 8,988 deaths – plus 7
  • 106,542 recoveries – plus 2,978*
    • (Includes two weeks of unreported data from Quebec)
  • 115,530 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)
  • Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number of cases Globally – 20.1 million
    • Deaths – 736,500+
  • Total United States cases – 5.1 million (25.4% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 163,000+ (22.1% worldwide)
    • Top 3 states with increasing cases (per capita) are Florida, Arizona and Texas

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 5.1 million (+376,000)
  • Brazil – 3.05 million (+308,000)
  • India – 2.27 million (+413,000)
  • Russia – 895,000 (+36,000)
  • South Africa – 563,500 (+47,000)

 

The five most infectious countries (per 100,000) are Qatar, Bahrain, Chile, Panama and Kuwait.

