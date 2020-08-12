Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 12th Update. Oakville reports no new cases and one recovery – the only one in Halton today. Ontario hospital numbers keep fluctuating. Quebec reports its two week backlog of recovered cases, adding more than 2,000 to Canada’s total.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

No new cases in Oakville today

Oakville’s one new recovery is the only new one in Halton Region

Schools and boards prepare for a September opening Halton public school students have until Aug. 17th to confirm enrolment Halton’s school boards release the back to school plans: HDSB & HCDSB



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 11, 2020. Case information released on August 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of August 11, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 280 – no change

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 308 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 294 (95.4% of all cases) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 297 (96.5% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

11 possible active cases – minus 1

Status in Halton:

930 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

881 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

24 active cases – minus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario reports less than 100 new cases for the 10th day in a row

Windsor-Essex moves into Stage 3 today With Windsor’s start, all of Ontario is now in Stage 3

Provincial hospitalization numbers still fluctuating Eleven patients are discharged from hospital today after yesterday’s exact eleven new admissions

Approximately 900 active cases remain in the province

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 10, 2020.

40,289 confirmed cases – plus 95

36,590 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 134

2,787 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

39,377 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%

24,572 tests performed

49 people hospitalized – minus 11

20 people in ICU – minus 1

10 people on Ventilators – minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

676 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

52 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 6

Quebec reports its two week backlog of recoveries, adding 2,155 to the total

Canada’s recovery rate is above 90% for the first time

Nationwide deaths reach 9,000

The United States’ infections continue rising as the rate of infection slows down USA averaging 50,000 new cases per day

Russia reaches 900,000 cases

Global deaths will surpass 750,000 people tomorrow

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 11, 2020. Information released as of August 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 120,633 – plus 212

9,004 deaths – plus 13

107,023 recoveries – plus 479

116,027 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 20.4 million Deaths – 744,000+

Total United States cases – 5.17 million (25.3% worldwide) Deaths – 165,000+ (22.2% worldwide) Top 3 states with most cases (per capita) are Louisiana, Florida and Arizona



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.17 million (+376,000)

Brazil – 3.1 million (+308,000)

India – 2.33 million (+421,000)

Russia – 900,000 (+36,000)

South Africa – 566,500 (+45,000)

The five most infectious countries (per 100,000) are Qatar, Bahrain, Chile, Panama and Kuwait. (The United States is 7th.)

