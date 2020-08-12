This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 12th Update. Oakville reports no new cases and one recovery – the only one in Halton today. Ontario hospital numbers keep fluctuating. Quebec reports its two week backlog of recovered cases, adding more than 2,000 to Canada’s total.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 11, 2020. Case information released on August 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of August 11, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 280 – no change
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 308 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 294 (95.4% of all cases) – plus 1
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 297 (96.5% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 11 possible active cases – minus 1
Status in Halton:
- 930 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- 881 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 24 active cases – minus 1
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Ontario reports less than 100 new cases for the 10th day in a row
- Windsor-Essex moves into Stage 3 today
- With Windsor’s start, all of Ontario is now in Stage 3
- Provincial hospitalization numbers still fluctuating
- Eleven patients are discharged from hospital today after yesterday’s exact eleven new admissions
- Approximately 900 active cases remain in the province
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 10, 2020.
- 40,289 confirmed cases – plus 95
- 36,590 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 134
- 2,787 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 1
- 39,377 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%
- 24,572 tests performed
- 49 people hospitalized – minus 11
- 20 people in ICU – minus 1
- 10 people on Ventilators – minus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Quebec reports its two week backlog of recoveries, adding 2,155 to the total
- Canada’s recovery rate is above 90% for the first time
- Nationwide deaths reach 9,000
- The United States’ infections continue rising as the rate of infection slows down
- USA averaging 50,000 new cases per day
- Russia reaches 900,000 cases
- Global deaths will surpass 750,000 people tomorrow
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 11, 2020. Information released as of August 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 120,633 – plus 212
- 9,004 deaths – plus 13
- 107,023 recoveries – plus 479
- 116,027 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 20.4 million
- Total United States cases – 5.17 million (25.3% worldwide)
- Deaths – 165,000+ (22.2% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with most cases (per capita) are Louisiana, Florida and Arizona
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.17 million (+376,000)
- Brazil – 3.1 million (+308,000)
- India – 2.33 million (+421,000)
- Russia – 900,000 (+36,000)
- South Africa – 566,500 (+45,000)
The five most infectious countries (per 100,000) are Qatar, Bahrain, Chile, Panama and Kuwait. (The United States is 7th.)
