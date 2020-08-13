Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 13th Update. Oakville reports one new case and Halton has five more in all with no recoveries. All of Ontario is in Stage 3 and Canada’s active cases have dropped every day this week. Global deaths reach over 750,000.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 12, 2020. Case information released on August 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of August 12, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 281 – plus 1

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 309 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 293 (94.8% of all cases) – minus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 296 (96.5% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

13 possible active cases – plus 2

Status in Halton:

935 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

880 recovered cases (94.1% of all cases, see note below) – minus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

30 active cases – plus 6

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario has less than 100 new cases again But also less than 100 recoveries today

The province announces $83 million for funding non-profits and their COVID-19 recovery efforts

With Windsor-Essex now in Stage 3 reopening, all of Ontario is now in Stage 3

Ottawa and Peel regions only ones with 10+ new cases Toronto, however, only has 1 today and is believed to be underreporting for last 24 hours

Provincial institutional outbreaks falls below 50

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 10, 2020.

40,367 confirmed cases – plus 78

36,689 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 99

2,787 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – no change

39,476 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%

29,049 tests performed

43 people hospitalized – minus 6

20 people in ICU – no change

10 people on Ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

677 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

49 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 3

Canada’s active cases have dropped every day this week

Quebec’s daily recoveries, after five months, finally outnumber new cases

The United States’ infections continue rising as the rate of infection slows down USA averaging 50,000 new cases per day

Global deaths surpass 750,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 12, 2020. Information released as of August 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 121,028 – plus 184

9,012 deaths – plus 8

107,419 recoveries – plus 392

116,431 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 20.65 million Deaths – 750,000+

Total United States cases – 5.22 million (25.3% worldwide) Deaths – 166,000+ (22.1% worldwide) Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases are Texas, Florida and Georgia



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.22 million (+376,000)

Brazil – 3.16 million (+305,000)

India – 2.4 million (+430,000)

Russia – 905,000 (+36,000)

South Africa – 568,500 (+40,000)

The five most recent, infectious countries (per 100,000) are Aruba, Bahrain, Panama, Columbia and the Maldives. (Brazil is 6th and The United States is 9th.)

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

August 13, August 13 2020, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton, Health, News, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World News