This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 13th Update. Oakville reports one new case and Halton has five more in all with no recoveries. All of Ontario is in Stage 3 and Canada’s active cases have dropped every day this week. Global deaths reach over 750,000.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 12, 2020. Case information released on August 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of August 12, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 281 – plus 1
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 309 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 293 (94.8% of all cases) – minus 1
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 296 (96.5% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 13 possible active cases – plus 2
Status in Halton:
- 935 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5
- 880 recovered cases (94.1% of all cases, see note below) – minus 1
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 30 active cases – plus 6
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 10, 2020.
- 40,367 confirmed cases – plus 78
- 36,689 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 99
- 2,787 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – no change
- 39,476 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%
- 29,049 tests performed
- 43 people hospitalized – minus 6
- 20 people in ICU – no change
- 10 people on Ventilators – no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Canada’s active cases have dropped every day this week
- Quebec’s daily recoveries, after five months, finally outnumber new cases
- The United States’ infections continue rising as the rate of infection slows down
- USA averaging 50,000 new cases per day
- Global deaths surpass 750,000
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 12, 2020. Information released as of August 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 121,028 – plus 184
- 9,012 deaths – plus 8
- 107,419 recoveries – plus 392
- 116,431 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 20.65 million
- Total United States cases – 5.22 million (25.3% worldwide)
- Deaths – 166,000+ (22.1% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases are Texas, Florida and Georgia
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.22 million (+376,000)
- Brazil – 3.16 million (+305,000)
- India – 2.4 million (+430,000)
- Russia – 905,000 (+36,000)
- South Africa – 568,500 (+40,000)
The five most recent, infectious countries (per 100,000) are Aruba, Bahrain, Panama, Columbia and the Maldives. (Brazil is 6th and The United States is 9th.)
Tags:
August 13, August 13 2020, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton, Health, News, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World News