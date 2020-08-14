Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 14th Update. Oakville adds one recovery as Halton Region adds two new cases. Ontario’s current percentage of positive tests is 0.3% or less. Canada extends it border closure with the USA another month.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 13, 2020. Case information released on August 14, 2020 at 12:40 PM for the end of day of August 13, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 281 – no change

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 309 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 294 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 297 (96.1% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

12 possible active cases – minus 2

Status in Halton:

937 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2

881 recovered cases (94.0% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

31 active cases – plus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario has less than 100 new cases But also has fewer recoveries today than new cases 50% of new cases are in Peel and Toronto Regions

New rules begin tomorrow for indoor sport and recreation centres

All of Ontario is now in Stage 3 reopening

Province’s COVID-19 patients on ventilators drops below 10

Ontario’s current positive testing rate is 0.3% This is the percentage of tests that come back positive



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day August 13, 2020.

40,459 confirmed cases – plus 92

36,772 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 83

2,788 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

39,560 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%

30,137 tests performed

41 people hospitalized – minus 2

17 people in ICU – minus 3

9 people on ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

677 total outbreaks reported – no change

47 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 2

Canada’s active cases have dropped every day this week

Quebec’s daily recoveries, after five months, finally outnumber new cases

Manitoba seeing its largest spike in COVID-19 cases to date

The Canada/USA border closure is extended again until at least September 21, 2020

Deaths worldwide surpass 750,000

The New York Times releases a report estimating US coronavirus deaths could be tens of thousands higher

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 13, 2020. Information released as of August 14, 2020 at 2:30 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 121,454 – plus 220

9,019 deaths – plus 7

107,793 recoveries – plus 350

116,788 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 20.95 million Deaths – 759,500+

Total United States cases – 5.28 million (25.2% worldwide) Deaths – 167,500+ (22.0% worldwide) Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases are Texas, Florida and Georgia



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.28 million (+375,000)

Brazil – 3.2 million (+315,000)

India – 2.46 million (+434,000)

Russia – 910,000 (+35,000)

South Africa – 572,000 (+34,000)

The five most recent, infectious countries (per 100,000) are Aruba, Bahrain, Panama, Columbia and the Maldives. (Brazil is 6th and The United States is 9th.)

