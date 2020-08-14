fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus August 14th Update

The Canada/USA border in Windsor, Ontario

By

Friday, August 14, 2020 3:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

Oakville Coronavirus August 14th Update

Photo credit: The Canada/USA border in Windsor, Ontario

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 14th Update. Oakville adds one recovery as Halton Region adds two new cases. Ontario’s current percentage of positive tests is 0.3% or less. Canada extends it border closure with the USA another month.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus August 14th Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 13, 2020. Case information released on August 14, 2020 at 12:40 PM for the end of day of August 13, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 281 – no change
  • Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 309 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 294 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 1
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 297 (96.1% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH – no change
  • 12 possible active cases – minus 2

 

Status in Halton:

  • 937 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 2
  • 881 recovered cases (94.0% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 31 active cases – plus 1

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day August 13, 2020.

  • 40,459 confirmed cases – plus 92
  • 36,772 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 83
  • 2,788 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases –  plus 1
  • 39,560 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%
  • 30,137 tests performed
  • 41 people hospitalized – minus 2
  • 17 people in ICU – minus 3
  • 9 people on ventilators – minus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 13, 2020. Information released as of August 14, 2020 at 2:30 PM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 121,454 – plus 220
  • 9,019 deaths – plus 7
  • 107,793 recoveries – plus 350
  • 116,788 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)
  • Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number of cases Globally – 20.95 million
    • Deaths – 759,500+
  • Total United States cases – 5.28 million (25.2% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 167,500+ (22.0% worldwide)
    • Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases are Texas, Florida and Georgia

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 5.28 million (+375,000)
  • Brazil – 3.2 million (+315,000)
  • India – 2.46 million (+434,000)
  • Russia – 910,000 (+35,000)
  • South Africa – 572,000 (+34,000)

 

The five most recent, infectious countries (per 100,000) are Aruba, Bahrain, Panama, Columbia and the Maldives. (Brazil is 6th and The United States is 9th.)

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville News Twitter Feed