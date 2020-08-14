This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 14th Update. Oakville adds one recovery as Halton Region adds two new cases. Ontario’s current percentage of positive tests is 0.3% or less. Canada extends it border closure with the USA another month.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 13, 2020. Case information released on August 14, 2020 at 12:40 PM for the end of day of August 13, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 281 – no change
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 309 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 294 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 1
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 297 (96.1% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 12 possible active cases – minus 2
Status in Halton:
- 937 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2
- 881 recovered cases (94.0% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 31 active cases – plus 1
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day August 13, 2020.
- 40,459 confirmed cases – plus 92
- 36,772 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 83
- 2,788 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 1
- 39,560 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%
- 30,137 tests performed
- 41 people hospitalized – minus 2
- 17 people in ICU – minus 3
- 9 people on ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 13, 2020. Information released as of August 14, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 121,454 – plus 220
- 9,019 deaths – plus 7
- 107,793 recoveries – plus 350
- 116,788 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 20.95 million
- Total United States cases – 5.28 million (25.2% worldwide)
- Deaths – 167,500+ (22.0% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases are Texas, Florida and Georgia
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.28 million (+375,000)
- Brazil – 3.2 million (+315,000)
- India – 2.46 million (+434,000)
- Russia – 910,000 (+35,000)
- South Africa – 572,000 (+34,000)
The five most recent, infectious countries (per 100,000) are Aruba, Bahrain, Panama, Columbia and the Maldives. (Brazil is 6th and The United States is 9th.)
