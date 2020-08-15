Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 15th Update. Halton has no updates for the weekend. Ontario breaks its streak of days with fewer than 100 cases. Active cases have nearly doubled in BC and Manitoba this week. India reaches 2.5 million cases.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same from the last Oakville News update, August 14, 2020. Case information released on August 14, 2020 at 12:40 PM for the end of day of August 13, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 281 – no change

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 309 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 294 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 297 (96.1% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

12 possible active cases – minus 2

Status in Halton:

937 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2

881 recovered cases (94.0% of all cases) – plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

31 active cases – plus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario has more than 100 new cases for only the second time in two weeks Nearly half of all new cases are coming from Peel and Toronto regions

New rules begin today for indoor sport and recreation centres

All of Ontario is now in Stage 3 reopening

Ontario’s current positive testing rate is 0.3% This is the percentage of tests that come back positive

Number of institutional outbreaks down 25% from last week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day August 14, 2020.

40,565 confirmed cases – plus 106

36,873 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 101

2,789 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

39,662 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%

30,436 tests performed

39 people hospitalized – minus 2

17 people in ICU – no change

10 people on ventilators – plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

677 total outbreaks reported – no change

42 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 5

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 14, 2020. Information released as of August 15, 2020 at 1:20 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 121,844 – plus 390

9,022 deaths – plus 3

108,155 recoveries – plus 362

117,153 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 21.25 million Deaths – 767,000+

Total United States cases – 5.35 million (25.2% worldwide) Deaths – 169,000+ (22.0% worldwide) Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases per capita are Florida, Georgia and Mississippi



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.35 million (+372,500)

Brazil – 3.27 million (+313,000)

India – 2.5 million (+440,000)

Russia – 915,000 (+35,000)

South Africa – 579,000 (+33,500)

The five most recent, infectious countries (per 100,000) are Aruba, Bahrain, Panama, Columbia and the Maldives. (Brazil is 6th and The United States is 9th.)

