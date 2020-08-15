This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 15th Update. Halton has no updates for the weekend. Ontario breaks its streak of days with fewer than 100 cases. Active cases have nearly doubled in BC and Manitoba this week. India reaches 2.5 million cases.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are the same from the last Oakville News update, August 14, 2020. Case information released on August 14, 2020 at 12:40 PM for the end of day of August 13, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 281 – no change
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 309 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 294 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 1
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 297 (96.1% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 12 possible active cases – minus 2
Status in Halton:
- 937 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2
- 881 recovered cases (94.0% of all cases) – plus 1
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 31 active cases – plus 1
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day August 14, 2020.
- 40,565 confirmed cases – plus 106
- 36,873 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 101
- 2,789 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 1
- 39,662 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%
- 30,436 tests performed
- 39 people hospitalized – minus 2
- 17 people in ICU – no change
- 10 people on ventilators – plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 14, 2020. Information released as of August 15, 2020 at 1:20 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 121,844 – plus 390
- 9,022 deaths – plus 3
- 108,155 recoveries – plus 362
- 117,153 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 21.25 million
- Total United States cases – 5.35 million (25.2% worldwide)
- Deaths – 169,000+ (22.0% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases per capita are Florida, Georgia and Mississippi
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.35 million (+372,500)
- Brazil – 3.27 million (+313,000)
- India – 2.5 million (+440,000)
- Russia – 915,000 (+35,000)
- South Africa – 579,000 (+33,500)
The five most recent, infectious countries (per 100,000) are Aruba, Bahrain, Panama, Columbia and the Maldives. (Brazil is 6th and The United States is 9th.)
