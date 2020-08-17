This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 17th Update. New cases continue to be marginally outstripped by recoveries. In Ontario the rate of new cases is highest amongst 20 to 39 year olds. British Columbia and Manitoba are seeing new cases at the same rate as they experienced at the beginning of the pandemic.
Globally, the world is still continuing to see a surge of new cases. For the first time the US did not have the highest number of new infections, but continues to lead the world in new cases per capita. India recorded the highest number of new cases at 58,000 plus.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Town increases parking fines around lakefront parks to combat overcrowding – increase goes into effect August 21, 2020
- Town fences off covered structures in lakefront parks
- Halton infection rate is 145 per 100,000 and the highest infection rate continues to be located in south central Milton at 364 per 100,000.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are the same from the last Oakville News update, August 15, 2020. Case information released on August 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of August 16, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 282 – plus 1
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 310 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 296 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 2
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 299 (96.5% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 11 possible active cases – minus 1
Status in Halton:
- 941 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4
- 886 recovered cases (94.0% of all cases) – plus 5
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 30 active cases – minus 1
- Zero cases in hospital
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Seven more new cases than recovered
- 23% of new cases originating from 0 to 19 year-olds
- 41% of new cases originating from 20 to 39 year-olds
- 22% of new cases originating from 40 to 59 year-olds
- Total tests completed 2.6 million or 176,887 per million
- Ontario infection rate is 235 per 100,000
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day August 16, 2020.
- 40,745 confirmed cases – plus 99
- 37,036 recovered cases, 91% of all cases – plus 86
- 2,789 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – no change
- 39,825 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%
- 25,567 completed tests
- 32 people hospitalized – minus 7
- 16 people in ICU – minus 1
- 10 people on ventilators – plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 15, 2020. Information released as of August 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 122,087 – plus 243
- 4,577 active cases or 3.7% of all cases
- 9,026 deaths – plus 6
- 108,484 recoveries – plus 329
- 117,510 resolved cases (96.3% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 21.88 million
- Total United States cases – 5.57 million (25.5% worldwide)
- Deaths – 173,000+ (22.4% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases per capita are California, Florida and Texas
Top five countries with the highest number of infections
- United States – 5.57 million
- Brazil – 3.34 million
- India – 2.66 million
- Russia – 927,000
- South Africa – 587,000
Top five countries with the highest number of active cases
- US – 2.928 million
- Brazil – 803,000
- India – 673,000
- Russia – 175,000
- Columbia – 165,000
The five deadliest first world countries using deaths per 100,000
- Belgium – 857
- Spain – 612
- UK – 609
- Italy – 586
- Sweden – 573
Canada’s deaths per 100,000 is 239
Advertisement
Tags:
coronavirus, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville