This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 17th Update. New cases continue to be marginally outstripped by recoveries. In Ontario the rate of new cases is highest amongst 20 to 39 year olds. British Columbia and Manitoba are seeing new cases at the same rate as they experienced at the beginning of the pandemic.

Globally, the world is still continuing to see a surge of new cases. For the first time the US did not have the highest number of new infections, but continues to lead the world in new cases per capita. India recorded the highest number of new cases at 58,000 plus.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Town increases parking fines around lakefront parks to combat overcrowding – increase goes into effect August 21, 2020

Town fences off covered structures in lakefront parks

Halton infection rate is 145 per 100,000 and the highest infection rate continues to be located in south central Milton at 364 per 100,000.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same from the last Oakville News update, August 15, 2020. Case information released on August 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of August 16, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 282 – plus 1

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 310 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 296 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 2

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 299 (96.5% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

11 possible active cases – minus 1

Status in Halton:

941 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

886 recovered cases (94.0% of all cases) – plus 5

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

30 active cases – minus 1

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Seven more new cases than recovered

23% of new cases originating from 0 to 19 year-olds

41% of new cases originating from 20 to 39 year-olds

22% of new cases originating from 40 to 59 year-olds

Total tests completed 2.6 million or 176,887 per million

Ontario infection rate is 235 per 100,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day August 16, 2020.

40,745 confirmed cases – plus 99

37,036 recovered cases, 91% of all cases – plus 86

2,789 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – no change

39,825 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%

25,567 completed tests

32 people hospitalized – minus 7

16 people in ICU – minus 1

10 people on ventilators – plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

677 total outbreaks reported – no change

27 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 15

More recoveries than new cases were reported over the weekend

Alberta and Quebec each have more active cases than Ontario

British Columbia and Manitoba are experiencing a resurgence similar to what occurred during the initial outbreak

Total tests completed 4.77 million or 126,465 per million

Channel News Asia reported a mutation of COVID-19 that is 10 times more infectious

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 15, 2020. Information released as of August 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 122,087 – plus 243

4,577 active cases or 3.7% of all cases

9,026 deaths – plus 6

108,484 recoveries – plus 329

117,510 resolved cases (96.3% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 21.88 million Deaths – 773,000+

Total United States cases – 5.57 million (25.5% worldwide) Deaths – 173,000+ (22.4% worldwide) Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases per capita are California, Florida and Texas



Top five countries with the highest number of infections

United States – 5.57 million

Brazil – 3.34 million

India – 2.66 million

Russia – 927,000

South Africa – 587,000

Top five countries with the highest number of active cases

US – 2.928 million

Brazil – 803,000

India – 673,000

Russia – 175,000

Columbia – 165,000

The five deadliest first world countries using deaths per 100,000

Belgium – 857

Spain – 612

UK – 609

Italy – 586

Sweden – 573

Canada’s deaths per 100,000 is 239

