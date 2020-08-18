This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 18th Update. Oakville adds one possible new case and one new recovery to its total. New cases in Ontario outnumber recoveries for the third day in a row. Some parts of Canada experience a second wave as global cases reach 22 million.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 17, 2020. Case information released on August 18, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of August 17, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 282 – no change
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 29 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 311 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 297 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 1
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 300 (96.4% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 11 possible active cases – minus 1
Status in Halton:
- 943 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2
- 889 recovered cases (94.2% of all cases) – plus 3
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 29 active cases – minus 1
- Zero cases in hospital
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 18, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 17, 2020.
- 40,870 confirmed cases – plus 125
- 37,126 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 90
- 2,793 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 4
- 39,919 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%
- 23,067 completed tests
- 41 people hospitalized – plus 9
- 15 people in ICU – minus 1
- 10 people on ventilators – no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 17, 2020. Information released as of August 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 123,046 – plus 174
- 4,696 active cases (3.8% of all cases)
- 9,042 deaths – plus 16
- 109,308 recoveries – plus 249
- 118,350 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 22.02 million
- Total United States cases – 5.47 million (24.8% worldwide)
- Deaths – 171,000+ (22.1% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases are California, Texas and Florida
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.35 million (+353,500)
- Brazil – 3.36 million (+302,000)
- India – 2.7 million (+440,000)
- Russia – 930,000 (+35,000)
- South Africa – 590,000 (+26,500)
The top three countries with the highest number of active cases are the United States, Brazil and India.
