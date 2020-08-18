Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 18th Update. Oakville adds one possible new case and one new recovery to its total. New cases in Ontario outnumber recoveries for the third day in a row. Some parts of Canada experience a second wave as global cases reach 22 million.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville adds one new possible case of COVID-19 and one new recovery

The town issues new parking fines to combat overcrowding at downtown parks Parking will also increase starting this Friday

A new documentary, One Pandemic Day, is about Covid-19 in Oakville

Town fences off covered structures in lakefront parks

Case resolutions in Oakville reach 300

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 17, 2020. Case information released on August 18, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of August 17, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 282 – no change

Past probable cases in Oakville is 29 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 311 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 297 (95.1% of all cases) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 300 (96.4% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

11 possible active cases – minus 1

Status in Halton:

943 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2

889 recovered cases (94.2% of all cases) – plus 3

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

29 active cases – minus 1

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

New cases outnumber provincial recoveries for third day in a row

Ontario has its highest day of new cases in a month But the number is still just above 100 (50% below July’s average) 65% of new cases are in Windsor, Toronto and Brampton

New rules are in effect for indoor sport and recreation centres

Hearing checks for newborn infants resume today

Three of yesterday’s Ontario deaths are from long-term care homes

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 18, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 17, 2020.

40,870 confirmed cases – plus 125

37,126 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 90

2,793 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 4

39,919 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%

23,067 completed tests

41 people hospitalized – plus 9

15 people in ICU – minus 1

10 people on ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

679 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

27 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Alberta and Quebec each have more active cases than Ontario

The Canada/USA border closure is extended again until at least September 21, 2020

British Columbia and Manitoba are experiencing a second wave of cases

Channel News Asia reported a mutation of COVID-19 that is 10 times more infectious

Texas will overtake Florida as second most infected state this week

Global infections reach 22 million United States dips below 25% of the world’s cases



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 17, 2020. Information released as of August 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 123,046 – plus 174

4,696 active cases (3.8% of all cases)

9,042 deaths – plus 16

109,308 recoveries – plus 249

118,350 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 22.02 million Deaths – 775,000+

Total United States cases – 5.47 million (24.8% worldwide) Deaths – 171,000+ (22.1% worldwide) Top 3 states with the fastest rising cases are California, Texas and Florida



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.35 million (+353,500)

Brazil – 3.36 million (+302,000)

India – 2.7 million (+440,000)

Russia – 930,000 (+35,000)

South Africa – 590,000 (+26,500)

The top three countries with the highest number of active cases are the United States, Brazil and India.

