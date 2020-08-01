Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 1st Update. Town reports only one new case this week but no recoveries. COVID Alert App is now available for free.

Justin Trudeau says the CERB will end this fall. Globally, COVID is averaging 250,000+ new cases and 6,000 deaths per day.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has only one case this week, but no recoveries

Halton Region does not update Covid numbers on weekends

Masks are required in most indoor spaces

Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of mornings

South Shell Park reopens today

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same yesterday’s update, July 31st, 2020. Case information released on July 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of July 30, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes non-Halton cases) – no change

10 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change (One case was added and another subtracted)

862 recovered (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

23 active cases – minus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

The new COVID Alert app is now available for free Provincial and federal governments are asking all smart phone owners to download the app

Premier Ford and Education minister Stephen Lecce unveil their plan for reopening schools in September

Brampton, now in Stage 3, seeing the largest daily case numbers of COVID-19 Brampton’s cases yesterday accounted for 24% of entire province Ottawa, Windsor and Toronto the only other areas with more than 5 cases/day

Ontario has new safety precautions for restaurants in Stage 3

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day July 31, 2020.

39,333 confirmed cases – plus 124

35,237 recovered cases, 89.5% of all cases – plus 163

2,777 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 2

38,014 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%

33,282 tests performed

73 people hospitalized – minus 5

27 people in ICU – plus 2

12 people on Ventilators – minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

661 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

65 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Canada’s higher number between new cases and recoveries fluctuating

Quebec has not reported recoveries since Tuesday due to a technical issue This could be why Quebec is the only province with consistent rising cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB (Canada Emergency Response Benefit)

US president Donald Trump suggests a delay of the 2020 election due to COVID-19

Global cases surpass 17.5 million The world is averaging over 250,000 cases and 6,000 deaths per day



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 31, 2020. Information released as of August 1, 2020 at 11:10 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 116,582 – plus 370

8,941 deaths – plus 8

101,390 recoveries – plus 260

110,331 resolved cases (94.6% of all cases)

Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 17.59 million Deaths – 680,000+

Total United States cases – 4.57 million (26.0% worldwide) Deaths – 154,000+ (22.6% worldwide) Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.57 million (+446,000)

Brazil – 2.65 million (+319,000)

India – 1.7 million (+360,000)

Russia – 844,000 (+40,000)

South Africa – 493,000 (+72,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Iran and the United Kingdom.

