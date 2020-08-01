Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 1st Update. Town reports only one new case this week but no recoveries. COVID Alert App is now available for free.
Justin Trudeau says the CERB will end this fall. Globally, COVID is averaging 250,000+ new cases and 6,000 deaths per day.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are the same yesterday’s update, July 31st, 2020. Case information released on July 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of July 30, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes non-Halton cases) – no change
- 10 possible active cases – no change
Status in Halton:
- 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- (One case was added and another subtracted)
- 862 recovered (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 23 active cases – minus 1
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day July 31, 2020.
- 39,333 confirmed cases – plus 124
- 35,237 recovered cases, 89.5% of all cases – plus 163
- 2,777 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 2
- 38,014 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%
- 33,282 tests performed
- 73 people hospitalized – minus 5
- 27 people in ICU – plus 2
- 12 people on Ventilators – minus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 31, 2020. Information released as of August 1, 2020 at 11:10 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 116,582 – plus 370
- 8,941 deaths – plus 8
- 101,390 recoveries – plus 260
- 110,331 resolved cases (94.6% of all cases)
- Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 17.59 million
- Total United States cases – 4.57 million (26.0% worldwide)
- Deaths – 154,000+ (22.6% worldwide)
- Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.57 million (+446,000)
- Brazil – 2.65 million (+319,000)
- India – 1.7 million (+360,000)
- Russia – 844,000 (+40,000)
- South Africa – 493,000 (+72,000)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Iran and the United Kingdom.
