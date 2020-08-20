Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 20th Update. Oakville has one new case and recovery. The HDSB sets a new survey deadline for students next month.

Ontario’s new cases and recovery numbers match exactly. Canada reaches 110,000 recoveries as Texas surpasses Florida in COVID-19 deaths.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from the last Oakville News update, August 19, 2020. Case information released on August 20, 2020 for the end of day of August 19, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 283 – plus 1

Past probable cases in Oakville is 29 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 312 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 299 (95.7% of all cases) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 302 (96.7% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

10 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

947 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2

893 recovered cases (94.3% of all cases) – plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

29 active cases – plus 1

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario’s new cases and recoveries yesterday match exactly in rare instance

75% of new cases are in Toronto, Brampton and Ottawa Toronto Public Health accounts for over one third of all cases

Several GTA boards don’t expect to hit Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s 50% in class targets for classes this September

Hospitalizations and ventilator patients down 15-20%

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 20, 2020 for the end of day August 19, 2020.

41,048 confirmed cases – plus 76

37,291 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases – plus 76

2,793 deaths, 6.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

40,084 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.6%

22,104 completed tests

35 people hospitalized – minus 7

15 people in ICU – no change

8 people on ventilators – minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

682 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

24 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Canada reaches 110,000 recoveries

The University of Toronto is opening an Institution for Pandemics

British Columbia and Manitoba experience a second wave of cases Canada’s total active cases still going down

The United States reaches 5.5 million cases Will reach 6 million by the end of August



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 19, 2020. Information released as of August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 123,686 – plus 196

4,577 active cases (3.7% of all cases)

9,051 deaths – plus 5

110,058 recoveries – plus 236

118,889 resolved cases (96.3% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases – 22.45 million Deaths – 788,500+

Total United States cases – 5.55 million (24.7% worldwide) Deaths – 173,500+ (22.0% worldwide) Texas surpasses Florida in total deaths



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.55 million (+330,000)

Brazil – 3.45 million (+291,000)

India – 2.83 million (+440,000)

Russia – 940,000 (+34,500)

South Africa – 596,000 (+27,000)

The three countries with most recent infections are India, USA, Brazil, Columbia and Peru.

Tags:

August 20, August 20th 2020, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton, Health, News, Oakville, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World News