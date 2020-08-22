Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 22nd Update. Halton has a new graph tool for reporting COVID-19 cases on their website. The first of Ontario’s emergency orders will end next week. Manitoba sees a record setting day of new cases. Global cases reach 23 million and deaths reach 800,000.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, August 21, 2020. Case information released on August 21, 2020 for end of day Friday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 283 – no change

Past probable cases in Oakville is 29 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 312 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 300 (96.2% of all cases) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 303 (97.1% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

9 possible active cases – minus 1

Status in Halton:

952 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

896 recovered cases (94.1% of all cases) – plus 3

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

31 active cases – plus 2

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario continues seeing more new cases than recoveries This is the third day in a row with more than 100 cases 70% of new cases are in Ottawa, Toronto and Brampton

Provincial and Federal governments partner to expand N95 respirator factory in Brockville

The first set of Ontario’s emergency orders will end on August 31, 2020 Most have been extended again and will remain in effect into the fall



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 22, 2020 for the end of day August 21, 2020.

41,287 confirmed cases – plus 108

37,487 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 90

2,797 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

40,284 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.6%

28,656 completed tests

40 people hospitalized – plus 5

13 people in ICU – no change

7 people on ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

683 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

25 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Canada’s total case count should reach 125,000 tomorrow

Manitoba has a record setting day of cases: 42 in one day

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announces a CERB extension

The United States’ daily case numbers fall below 50,000 for first time since June Their death count, however, hit 175,000 today

Global cases reach 23 million and global deaths reach 800,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 21, 2020. Information released as of August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 124,627 – plus 255

4,697 active cases (3.8% of all cases)

9,071 deaths – plus 11

110,859 recoveries – plus 375

119,710 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases – 23 million Deaths – 800,000+

Total United States cases – 5.65 million (24.6% worldwide) Deaths – 175,500+ (22.1% worldwide) The top three states with most new cases per 100,000 are Mississippi, Georgia and Texas



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.65 million (+312,000)

Brazil – 3.5 million (+256,000)

India – 2.98 million (+449,500)

Russia – 950,000 (+34,000)

South Africa – 603,000 (+24,000)

The five countries with the highest, most recent infections are India, USA, Brazil, Columbia and Peru.

