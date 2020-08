Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 24th Update. Oakville and Halton had more recoveries than new cases over the weekend, as the number of active cases in Oakville drops into the single digits. The number of active cases in Ontario exceeded 1,000 for the first time since August 7th. Nationally, the number of daily new cases in both B.C. and Manitoba are at their highest level.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Halton Regional Police Services re-open stations to the public

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, August 22, 2020. Case information released on August 24, 2020 for end of day Friday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 286 – plus 3

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – minus 1

Confirmed and probable cases total is 314 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 304 (96.8% of all cases) – plus 4

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 307 (97.8% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

7 possible active cases – minus 2

Status in Halton:

956 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

905 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) – plus 9

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

26 active cases – minus 5

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Number of active cases exceeds 1,000 since August 7

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from August 22nd figures. Information released as of August 24, 2020 for the end of day August 23, 2020.

41,507 confirmed cases – plus 220

37,673 recovered cases, 90.8% of all cases – plus 186

2,798 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

40,471 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.5%

42,138 completed tests (2 days)

40 people hospitalized – no change

12 people in ICU – minus 1

7 people on ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

685 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

26 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 22, 2020. Information released as of August 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 124,896 – plus 267

4,697 active cases plus 14

9,073 deaths – plus 2

111,112 recoveries – plus 234

120,185 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)

World Statistics

23.7 million cases

814 thousand deaths

16.2 recoveries

US Statistics

United States is ranked as the 10th deadliest countries at 546 deaths per million

5.9 million cases or 24.9% of world cases

180 thousand deaths or 22.1% of world deaths

3.1 million recoveries or 19.1% of word recoveries

