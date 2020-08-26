Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 26th Update. Oakville has had no cases for three days in a row as Halton’s recovery rate is above 95% again. Ontario releases a COVID-19 outbreak plan for schools ahead of reopening. The United States reaches 5.8 million cases and the world hits 24 million cases.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has had no new cases in the last three days

Halton’s recovery rate returns above 95%

Community Centres are reopening on September 8th

Halton Police re-open stations to the public

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, August 25, 2020. Case information released on August 26, 2020 for end of day Monday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 286 – no change

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 314 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 305 (97.1% of all cases) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 308 (98.0% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

6 possible active cases – minus 1

Status in Halton:

959 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2

912 recovered cases (95.1% of all cases) – plus 3

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

22 active cases – minus 1

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

New cases are below 100/day again Recoveries are also outpacing new cases Toronto and Peel account for 65% of new cases

Ontario releases a plan for what happens if a school has a COVID-19 outbreak

The first of Ontario’s emergency orders will end next week This include the Education Sector Order, helping boards manage schools to protect students

Provincial testing rate is down 15% from July

Hospitalizations and ICU patients are up

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 26, 2020 for the end of day August 25, 2020.

41,695 confirmed cases – plus 88

37,863 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases – plus 115

2,802 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 2

40,665 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.5%

21,960 completed tests

43 people hospitalized – plus 4

15 people in ICU – plus 2

10 people on ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

688 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

28 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 2

Canada surpasses 125,000 cases to date Recoveries steadily outpace new cases

Changes to Income Benefit programs coming September 27

Percent of cases among men continues steady 2% increase

The USA reaches 5.8 million cases

Global cases reach 24 million

Hong Kong researchers find the first reinfection case of COVID-19

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 25, 2020. Information released as of August 26, 2020.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 126,228 – plus 259

4,849 active cases – minus 6

9,094 deaths – plus 5

112,285 recoveries – plus 395

121,379 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases – 24 million Deaths – 821,500+

Total United States cases – 5.82 million (24.3% worldwide) Deaths – 179,000+ (21.8% worldwide)



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.82 million (+294,500)

Brazil – 3.67 million (+262,000)

India – 3.24 million (+467,000)

Russia – 968,000 (+33,500)

South Africa – 613,000 (+20,500)

