Oakville Coronavirus August 26th Update

By

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 4:30 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 26th Update. Oakville has had no cases for three days in a row as Halton’s recovery rate is above 95% again. Ontario releases a COVID-19 outbreak plan for schools ahead of reopening. The United States reaches 5.8 million cases and the world hits 24 million cases.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus August 26th Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, August 25, 2020. Case information released on August 26, 2020 for end of day Monday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 286 – no change
  • Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 314 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 305 (97.1% of all cases) – plus 1
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 308 (98.0% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH – no change
  • 6 possible active cases – minus 1

 

Status in Halton:

  • 959 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 2
  • 912 recovered cases (95.1% of all cases) – plus 3
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 22 active cases – minus 1
  • Zero cases in hospital

 

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 26, 2020 for the end of day August 25, 2020.

  • 41,695 confirmed cases – plus 88
  • 37,863 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases – plus 115
  • 2,802 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases –  plus 2
  • 40,665 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.5%
  • 21,960 completed tests
  • 43 people hospitalized – plus 4
  • 15 people in ICU – plus 2
  • 10 people on ventilators – no change

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 25, 2020. Information released as of August 26, 2020.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 126,228 – plus 259
  • 4,849 active cases – minus 6
  • 9,094 deaths – plus 5
  • 112,285 recoveries – plus 395
  • 121,379 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases – 24 million
    • Deaths – 821,500+
  • Total United States cases – 5.82 million (24.3% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 179,000+ (21.8% worldwide)

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 5.82 million (+294,500)
  • Brazil – 3.67 million (+262,000)
  • India – 3.24 million (+467,000)
  • Russia – 968,000 (+33,500)
  • South Africa – 613,000 (+20,500)

