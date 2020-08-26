This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 26th Update. Oakville has had no cases for three days in a row as Halton’s recovery rate is above 95% again. Ontario releases a COVID-19 outbreak plan for schools ahead of reopening. The United States reaches 5.8 million cases and the world hits 24 million cases.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, August 25, 2020. Case information released on August 26, 2020 for end of day Monday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 286 – no change
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 314 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 305 (97.1% of all cases) – plus 1
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 308 (98.0% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 6 possible active cases – minus 1
Status in Halton:
- 959 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2
- 912 recovered cases (95.1% of all cases) – plus 3
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 22 active cases – minus 1
- Zero cases in hospital
Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 26, 2020 for the end of day August 25, 2020.
- 41,695 confirmed cases – plus 88
- 37,863 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases – plus 115
- 2,802 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 2
- 40,665 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.5%
- 21,960 completed tests
- 43 people hospitalized – plus 4
- 15 people in ICU – plus 2
- 10 people on ventilators – no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 25, 2020. Information released as of August 26, 2020.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 126,228 – plus 259
- 4,849 active cases – minus 6
- 9,094 deaths – plus 5
- 112,285 recoveries – plus 395
- 121,379 resolved cases (96.2% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases – 24 million
- Total United States cases – 5.82 million (24.3% worldwide)
- Deaths – 179,000+ (21.8% worldwide)
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.82 million (+294,500)
- Brazil – 3.67 million (+262,000)
- India – 3.24 million (+467,000)
- Russia – 968,000 (+33,500)
- South Africa – 613,000 (+20,500)
Advertisement
Tags:
August 26th 2020, coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Halton, Health, News, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World News