This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 27th Update. Oakville has three new cases and Halton reports nine new cases today – the highest in over a month. Ontario releases a COVID-19 management plan for schools as hospitalizations rise 20%. Active cases jump in Canada as the USA approaches 6 million cases.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville’s case-free streak ends with three new cases There are, however, no recoveries

Halton’s recovery rate returns below 95%

Community Centres are reopening on September 8th

Daily releases from Halton Region now come after 2 p.m.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, August 26, 2020. Case information released on August 27, 2020 for end of yesterday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 289 – plus 3

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 317 – plus 3

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 305 (96.2% of all cases) – no change

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 308 (97.2% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

9 possible active cases – plus 3

Status in Halton:

968 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9

914 recovered cases (94.4% of all cases) – plus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

29 active cases – plus 7

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Recoveries trail new cases again after yesterday’s short bounce back 40% of new cases are from ages 20-39 70% of cases are in Toronto, Ottawa and Brampton

Ontario releases a plan for COVID-19 management in schools

The first of Ontario’s emergency orders will end next week This include the Education Sector Order, helping boards manage schools to protect students

Hospitalizations and ICU patients are up 20% this week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 27, 2020 for the end of day August 26, 2020.

41,813 confirmed cases – plus 118

37,863 recovered cases, 90.6% of all cases – plus 77

2,803 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

40,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%

26,197 completed tests

48 people hospitalized – plus 5

18 people in ICU – plus 3

10 people on ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

691 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

30 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 2

Canada has fewer than 5,000 active cases left That’s less than 4% of all cases since the pandemic began

Active cases in Manitoba reach an all-time high

Newfoundland has eliminated all known cases in the province

Changes to Income Benefit programs coming September 27

Percent of cases among men continues steady 2% increase

USA deaths reach 180,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 26, 2020. Information released as of August 27, 2020.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 126,646 – plus 229

4,929 active cases – plus 80

9,094 deaths – plus 5

112,619 recoveries – plus 334

121,718 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases – 24.2 million Deaths – 826,500+

Total United States cases – 5.85 million (24.3% worldwide) Deaths – 180,000+ (21.8% worldwide) Texas leads deaths, averaging nearly 1,200 every week



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.85 million (+294,500)

Brazil – 3.7 million (+260,000)

India – 3.3 million (+475,000)

Russia – 972,000 (+33,500)

South Africa – 615,000 (+19,500)

