This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 27th Update. Oakville has three new cases and Halton reports nine new cases today – the highest in over a month. Ontario releases a COVID-19 management plan for schools as hospitalizations rise 20%. Active cases jump in Canada as the USA approaches 6 million cases.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, August 26, 2020. Case information released on August 27, 2020 for end of yesterday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 289 – plus 3
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 317 – plus 3
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 305 (96.2% of all cases) – no change
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 308 (97.2% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 9 possible active cases – plus 3
Status in Halton:
- 968 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9
- 914 recovered cases (94.4% of all cases) – plus 2
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 29 active cases – plus 7
- Zero cases in hospital
Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 27, 2020 for the end of day August 26, 2020.
- 41,813 confirmed cases – plus 118
- 37,863 recovered cases, 90.6% of all cases – plus 77
- 2,803 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 1
- 40,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%
- 26,197 completed tests
- 48 people hospitalized – plus 5
- 18 people in ICU – plus 3
- 10 people on ventilators – no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Canada has fewer than 5,000 active cases left
- That’s less than 4% of all cases since the pandemic began
- Active cases in Manitoba reach an all-time high
- Newfoundland has eliminated all known cases in the province
- Changes to Income Benefit programs coming September 27
- Percent of cases among men continues steady 2% increase
- USA deaths reach 180,000
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 26, 2020. Information released as of August 27, 2020.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 126,646 – plus 229
- 4,929 active cases – plus 80
- 9,094 deaths – plus 5
- 112,619 recoveries – plus 334
- 121,718 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases – 24.2 million
- Total United States cases – 5.85 million (24.3% worldwide)
- Deaths – 180,000+ (21.8% worldwide)
- Texas leads deaths, averaging nearly 1,200 every week
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.85 million (+294,500)
- Brazil – 3.7 million (+260,000)
- India – 3.3 million (+475,000)
- Russia – 972,000 (+33,500)
- South Africa – 615,000 (+19,500)
