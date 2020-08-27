fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus August 27th Update

By

Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:15 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 27th Update. Oakville has three new cases and Halton reports nine new cases today – the highest in over a month. Ontario releases a COVID-19 management plan for schools as hospitalizations rise 20%. Active cases jump in Canada as the USA approaches 6 million cases.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus August 27th Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, August 26, 2020. Case information released on August 27, 2020 for end of yesterday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 289 – plus 3
  • Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 317 – plus 3
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 305 (96.2% of all cases) – no change
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 308 (97.2% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH – no change
  • 9 possible active cases – plus 3

 

Status in Halton:

  • 968 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 9
  • 914 recovered cases (94.4% of all cases) – plus 2
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 29 active cases – plus 7
  • Zero cases in hospital

 

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 27, 2020 for the end of day August 26, 2020.

  • 41,813 confirmed cases – plus 118
  • 37,863 recovered cases, 90.6% of all cases – plus 77
  • 2,803 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases –  plus 1
  • 40,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%
  • 26,197 completed tests
  • 48 people hospitalized – plus 5
  • 18 people in ICU – plus 3
  • 10 people on ventilators – no change

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

  • Canada has fewer than 5,000 active cases left
    • That’s less than 4% of all cases since the pandemic began
  • Active cases in Manitoba reach an all-time high
  • Newfoundland has eliminated all known cases in the province
  • Changes to Income Benefit programs coming September 27
  • Percent of cases among men continues steady 2% increase
  • USA deaths reach 180,000

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 26, 2020. Information released as of August 27, 2020.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 126,646 – plus 229
  • 4,929 active cases – plus 80
  • 9,094 deaths – plus 5
  • 112,619 recoveries – plus 334
  • 121,718 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases – 24.2 million
    • Deaths – 826,500+
  • Total United States cases – 5.85 million (24.3% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 180,000+ (21.8% worldwide)
    • Texas leads deaths, averaging nearly 1,200 every week

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 5.85 million (+294,500)
  • Brazil – 3.7 million (+260,000)
  • India – 3.3 million (+475,000)
  • Russia – 972,000 (+33,500)
  • South Africa – 615,000 (+19,500)

