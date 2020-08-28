fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus August 28th Update

Friday, August 28, 2020

Oakville Coronavirus August 28th Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 28th Update. Oakville has one new case and one new recovery, as Halton reports three of each for the region. Hospitalizations in Ontario have gone up more than 50% in the last two days. A lab in Nevada confirms the first reinfection case in the United States.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus August 28th Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, August 27, 2020. Case information released on August 28, 2020 for end of yesterday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 290 – plus 1
  • Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 318 – plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 306 (96.3% of all cases) – plus 1
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 309 (97.4% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH – no change
  • 9 possible active cases – no change

 

Status in Halton:

  • 971 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 3
  • 917 recovered cases (94.5% of all cases) – plus 3
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 29 active cases – no change
  • Zero cases in hospital

 

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Hospitalizations have risen 50% in the last 48 hours
  • Recoveries trail new cases again after Wednesday’s short bounce back
    • 47% of yesterday’s new cases are ages 20-39
    • 69% of cases are in Toronto, Ottawa and Brampton
  • Ontario releases a plan for COVID-19 management in schools
  • All deaths yesterday were residents of long-term care homes

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 28, 2020 for the end of day August 27, 2020.

  • 41,935 confirmed cases – plus 122
  • 38,023 recovered cases, 90.6% of all cases – plus 83
  • 2,809 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases –  plus 6
  • 40,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%
  • 30,512 completed tests
  • 61 people hospitalized – plus 13
  • 18 people in ICU – no change
  • 12 people on ventilators – plus 2

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 27, 2020. Information released as of August 28, 2020.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 127,074 – plus 256
  • 4,927 active cases – minus 2
  • 9,108 deaths – plus 14
  • 113,039 recoveries – plus 420
  • 122,152 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases – 24.5 million
    • Deaths – 832,000+
  • Total United States cases – 5.9 million (24.3% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 181,000+ (21.8% worldwide)
    • Three states with the most cases per capita this week are Iowa, North Dakota and Mississippi

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 5.9 million (+296,000)
  • Brazil – 3.75 million (+260,000)
  • India – 3.39 million (+481,500)
  • Russia – 977,500 (+33,000)
  • Peru – 622,000 (+54,500)

