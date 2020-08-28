Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 28th Update. Oakville has one new case and one new recovery, as Halton reports three of each for the region. Hospitalizations in Ontario have gone up more than 50% in the last two days. A lab in Nevada confirms the first reinfection case in the United States.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville adds one new case and one new recovery

Halton District School Board delays the start of the new school year by at least one week

Daily releases from Halton Region now come after 2 p.m.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, August 27, 2020. Case information released on August 28, 2020 for end of yesterday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 290 – plus 1

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 318 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 306 (96.3% of all cases) – plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 309 (97.4% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

9 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

971 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 3

917 recovered cases (94.5% of all cases) – plus 3

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

29 active cases – no change

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Hospitalizations have risen 50% in the last 48 hours

Recoveries trail new cases again after Wednesday’s short bounce back 47% of yesterday’s new cases are ages 20-39 69% of cases are in Toronto, Ottawa and Brampton

Ontario releases a plan for COVID-19 management in schools

All deaths yesterday were residents of long-term care homes

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 28, 2020 for the end of day August 27, 2020.

41,935 confirmed cases – plus 122

38,023 recovered cases, 90.6% of all cases – plus 83

2,809 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 6

40,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%

30,512 completed tests

61 people hospitalized – plus 13

18 people in ICU – no change

12 people on ventilators – plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

693 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

31 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Canada has fewer than 5,000 active cases left The active case rate is the same as yesterday

Active cases in Manitoba reach an all-time high

Newfoundland has eliminated all known cases in the province

A laboratory in Nevada confirms the first case of reinfection in the United States

Peru overtakes South Africa as the world’s 5th most infected country Canada remains 24th on the list



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 27, 2020. Information released as of August 28, 2020.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 127,074 – plus 256

4,927 active cases – minus 2

9,108 deaths – plus 14

113,039 recoveries – plus 420

122,152 resolved cases (96.1% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases – 24.5 million Deaths – 832,000+

Total United States cases – 5.9 million (24.3% worldwide) Deaths – 181,000+ (21.8% worldwide) Three states with the most cases per capita this week are Iowa, North Dakota and Mississippi



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.9 million (+296,000)

Brazil – 3.75 million (+260,000)

India – 3.39 million (+481,500)

Russia – 977,500 (+33,000)

Peru – 622,000 (+54,500)

