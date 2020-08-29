Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 29th Update. The HDSB is delaying the start of the school year by one week. Ontario is allowing day trips and overnight absences at long-term care homes again. Canada is over 5,000 active cases again.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville cases remain the same

Halton region does not update cases on weekends

Halton District School Board delays the start of the new school year by at least one week

Daily releases from Halton Region now come after 2 p.m.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, August 27, 2020. Case information released on August 28, 2020 for mid-day Friday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 290 – no change

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 318 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 306 (96.3% of all cases) – no change

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 309 (97.4% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

9 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

971 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

917 recovered cases (94.5% of all cases) – no change

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

29 active cases – no change

Zero cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario has 148 new cases today – a monthlong high number 47% of yesterday’s new cases are ages 20-39 Almost 50% of new cases are in Toronto and Brampton

Ontario releases a plan for COVID-19 management in schools

Patients on ventilators drops 58% since yesterday

Ontario is again allowing day trips and overnight absences at long-term care homes Residents must 14 day quarantine when they return



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 28, 2020 for the end of day August 27, 2020.

42,083 confirmed cases – plus 148

38,126 recovered cases, 90.6% of all cases – plus 103

2,809 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – no change

40,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%

30,512 completed tests

51 people hospitalized – minus 10

17 people in ICU – minus 1

5 people on ventilators – minus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

695 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

34 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 3

Canada surpasses 5,000 active cases after weeklong drop

New cases in Canada growing faster than recoveries every day this week

Canada has conducted 6.3 million COVID-19 to date

A laboratory in Nevada confirms the first case of reinfection in the United States

The United States will reach 6 million cases tomorrow

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 27, 2020. Information released as of August 28, 2020.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 127,673 – plus 463

5,064 active cases – plus 137

9,113 deaths – plus 5

113,496 recoveries – plus 457

122,609 resolved cases (96.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases – 24.8 million Deaths – 839,000+

Total United States cases – 5.95 million (24.0% worldwide) Deaths – 182,000+ (21.7% worldwide) Three states with the most cases per capita this week are Iowa, North Dakota and Mississippi



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 5.9 million (+294,000)

Brazil – 3.8 million (+272,000)

India – 3.46 million (+488,500)

Russia – 982,500 (+33,000)

Peru – 630,000 (+55,000)

