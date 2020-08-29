Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 29th Update. The HDSB is delaying the start of the school year by one week. Ontario is allowing day trips and overnight absences at long-term care homes again. Canada is over 5,000 active cases again.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, August 27, 2020. Case information released on August 28, 2020 for mid-day Friday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 290 – no change
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 318 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 306 (96.3% of all cases) – no change
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 309 (97.4% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 9 possible active cases – no change
Status in Halton:
- 971 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- 917 recovered cases (94.5% of all cases) – no change
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 29 active cases – no change
- Zero cases in hospital
Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 28, 2020 for the end of day August 27, 2020.
- 42,083 confirmed cases – plus 148
- 38,126 recovered cases, 90.6% of all cases – plus 103
- 2,809 deaths, 6.8% of those confirmed cases – no change
- 40,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%
- 30,512 completed tests
- 51 people hospitalized – minus 10
- 17 people in ICU – minus 1
- 5 people on ventilators – minus 7
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 27, 2020. Information released as of August 28, 2020.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 127,673 – plus 463
- 5,064 active cases – plus 137
- 9,113 deaths – plus 5
- 113,496 recoveries – plus 457
- 122,609 resolved cases (96.0% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases – 24.8 million
- Total United States cases – 5.95 million (24.0% worldwide)
- Deaths – 182,000+ (21.7% worldwide)
- Three states with the most cases per capita this week are Iowa, North Dakota and Mississippi
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 5.9 million (+294,000)
- Brazil – 3.8 million (+272,000)
- India – 3.46 million (+488,500)
- Russia – 982,500 (+33,000)
- Peru – 630,000 (+55,000)
