This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 31st Update. New cases continue to surpass recoveries locally, regionally, provincially, and nationally. A patient is being treated at OTMH for the first time in weeks, and the Halton Catholic District School Board delays the new school year start date.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is treating one COVID-19 patient for the first time in weeks

New cases continue to surpass recoveries

Halton Catholic District School Board delays start of school year

Halton District School Board delays the start of the new school year by at least one week

Daily releases from Halton Region now come after 2 p.m.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, August 28, 2020. Case information released on August 31, 2020 for mid-day Sunday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 293 – plus 3

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 321 – plus 3

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 308 (96% of all cases) – plus 2

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 311 (97% of cases)

1 case in OTMH – plus

10 possible active cases – plus 1

Status in Halton:

889 confirmed cases

89 probable cases

978 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 7

923 recovered cases (94.5% of all cases) – plus 6

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

948 Completed cases (recoveries+deaths)- 96.9% of all cases

30 active cases – plus 1

1 case in hospital (OTMH)

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario has 226 new cases this weekend

Ontario passes 700 total institutional outbreaks

Active cases continue to rise every day as new cases out strip recoveries

Peel plus Toronto have 50% of Ontario’s active cases

People who are between the ages of zero and 29 represent 50% of active cases

Ontario could receive $763.34 million from the federal government for safe return to school programs

Ontario is again allowing day trips and overnight absences at long-term care homes Residents must 14 day quarantine when they return



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 31, 2020 for the end of day August 30, 2020.

42,309 confirmed cases – plus 226 (290 per 100,000)

1,221 active cases (8 per 100,000)

38,277 recovered cases, 90.5% of all cases – plus 151

2,811 deaths – plus 2 (19 per 100,000)

41,088 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%

25,908 completed tests (195,315 per million)

49 people hospitalized – minus 2

18 people in ICU – plus 1

9 people on ventilators – plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

700 total outbreaks reported – plus 5

37 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 3

Number of active cases continues to climb over the weekend

Canada has conducted 5.4 million plus tests

Quebec is highest infection rate per 100,000 at 735, highest death rate per 100,000 at 68,

Manitoba has the highest active number of cases per 100,000 at 34 due to steep increase in new cases through out August

Ontario has the highest number of completed tests at 195,315 per 100,000

The United States tops 6 million cases

Federal government re-iterates that the Canada border remains closed to non-essential travel prior to the Labour Day long weekend.

Canada Emergency Business Account program extended from August 31, 2020 to October 31, 2020

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 28, 2020. Information released as of August 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 127,940 – plus 267 (340 per 100,000)

5,159 active cases – plus 95 (14 per 100,000)

9,117 deaths – plus 4 (24 per 100,000)

113,664 recoveries – plus 168

122,781 resolved cases (96.0% of all cases)

5.4 million tests (144,734 per million)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases – 25.4 million Deaths – 851,000+

Total United States cases – 6.17 million (24.3% worldwide) Deaths – 187,000+ (22% worldwide) States with the highest number of cases per million are Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi



Top five highest countries of infections:

United States – 6.17 million

Brazil – 3.86 million

India – 3.64 million

Russia – 995,300

Peru – 647,100

