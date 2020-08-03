Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 3rd Update. Halton Region and the province of Ontario have no updates because of today’s holiday. The COVID Alert App is now available for free. Active cases in Canada rise as global cases top 18 million.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Neither Oakville or Halton are updating numbers due to the statutory holiday

Masks are required in most indoor spaces

Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of mornings



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as Saturday’s update, July 31st, 2020. Case information released on July 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of July 30, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes non-Halton cases) – no change

10 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change (One case was added and another subtracted)

862 recovered (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

23 active cases – minus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

The new COVID Alert app is now available for free Provincial and federal governments are asking all smart phone owners to download the app

Institutional outbreaks see a 5 day upward trend

Premier Ford and Education minister Stephen Lecce unveil their plan for reopening schools in September

Brampton, now in Stage 3, seeing the largest daily case numbers of COVID-19 York Region is also seeing rising cases

Ontario has new safety precautions for restaurants in Stage 3

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from Saturday’s figures. Information released as of August 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day August 1, 2020.

39,449 confirmed cases – plus 116

35,359 recovered cases, 89.5% of all cases – plus 122

2,778 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

38,137 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%

30,443 tests performed

72 people hospitalized – minus 1

26 people in ICU – minus 1

14 people on Ventilators – plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

663 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

66 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Canada’s higher number between new cases and recoveries fluctuating

Quebec has not reported recoveries since last Tuesday due to a technical issue This could be why Quebec is the only province with consistent rising cases

Federal government faces criticism on accessibility of its new tracing app An operating system from 2016 or sooner is needed for it to work For those who do have it, it’s already worked to contain spread

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB (Canada Emergency Response Benefit)

Global cases surpass 18 million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 1, 2020. Information released as of August 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 116,884 – plus 285

8,945 deaths – plus 4

101,574 recoveries – plus 184

110,519 resolved cases (94.6% of all cases)

Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 18.15 million Deaths – 690,000+

Total United States cases – 4.68 million (25.8% worldwide) Deaths – 155,000+ (22.5% worldwide) Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.68 million (+432,000)

Brazil – 2.74 million (+314,000)

India – 1.8 million (+368,000)

Russia – 854,000 (+38,000)

Mexico – 522,000 (+48,500)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are South Africa, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.

