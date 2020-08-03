fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus August 3rd Update

Monday, August 3, 2020 3:45 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 3rd Update. Halton Region and the province of Ontario have no updates because of today’s holiday. The COVID Alert App is now available for free. Active cases in Canada rise as global cases top 18 million.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

  • Neither Oakville or Halton are updating numbers due to the statutory holiday
  • Masks are required in most indoor spaces
  • Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly
    • Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of mornings

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as Saturday’s update, July 31st, 2020. Case information released on July 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM for the end of day of July 30, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes non-Halton cases) – no change
  • 10 possible active cases – no change

 

Status in Halton:

  • 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  no change
    • (One case was added and another subtracted)
  • 862 recovered (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 23 active cases – minus 1

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from Saturday’s figures. Information released as of August 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day August 1, 2020.

  • 39,449 confirmed cases – plus 116
  • 35,359 recovered cases, 89.5% of all cases – plus 122
  • 2,778 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases –  plus 1
  • 38,137 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%
  • 30,443 tests performed
  • 72 people hospitalized – minus 1
  • 26 people in ICU – minus 1
  • 14 people on Ventilators – plus 3

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

  • Canada’s higher number between new cases and recoveries fluctuating
  • Quebec has not reported recoveries since last Tuesday due to a technical issue
    • This could be why Quebec is the only province with consistent rising cases
  • Federal government faces criticism on accessibility of its new tracing app
    • An operating system from 2016 or sooner is needed for it to work
    • For those who do have it, it’s already worked to contain spread
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB (Canada Emergency Response Benefit)
  • Global cases surpass 18 million

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 1, 2020. Information released as of August 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 116,884 – plus 285
  • 8,945 deaths – plus 4
  • 101,574 recoveries – plus 184
  • 110,519 resolved cases (94.6% of all cases)
  • Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number of cases Globally – 18.15 million
    • Deaths – 690,000+
  • Total United States cases – 4.68 million (25.8% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 155,000+ (22.5% worldwide)
    • Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 4.68 million (+432,000)
  • Brazil – 2.74 million (+314,000)
  • India – 1.8 million (+368,000)
  • Russia – 854,000 (+38,000)
  • Mexico – 522,000 (+48,500)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are South Africa, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.

