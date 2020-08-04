Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 4th Update. Oakville reports the only 1 new case of COVID-19 in Halton Region from the last four days. Premier Ford says social bubbles will likely remain until 2021. Quebec hasn’t reported recoveries for over a week due to a glitch.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville report one new case in the last four days This is the only new reported case in Halton Region

Oakville’s confirmed and probable cases reach 300 since the beginning of the pandemic

Masks are required in most indoor spaces

Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning

Halton’s recovery rate surpasses 95%

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from last Friday’s figures, July 31st, 2020. Case information released on August 4, 2020 at 1:10 PM for the end of day of August 3, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 272 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 300 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 292 (97.3% of all cases, see below note) – plus 6

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (98.3% of cases)

1 case in OTMH (includes non-Halton cases) – minus 1

5 possible active cases – minus 5

Status in Halton:

911 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 1

869 recovered (95.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

17 active cases – minus 6

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 4, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 3, 2020.

39,628 confirmed cases – plus 91

35,601 recovered cases, 89.8% of all cases – plus 116

2,782 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 4

38,257 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

19,169 tests performed

78 people hospitalized – plus 6

28 people in ICU – plus 2

15 people on Ventilators – plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

667 total outbreaks reported – plus 4

68 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 2

Quebec has not reported recoveries in over a week due to a technical issue This could be why Quebec is the only province with rising cases The province is not commenting on what the error is

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB (Canada Emergency Response Benefit)

The United States is expected to reach 5 million cases by the end of the week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 3, 2020. Information released as of August 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 117,334 – plus 215

8,953 deaths – plus 8

101,844 recoveries – plus 270

110,797 resolved cases (94.4% of all cases)

Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 18.35 million Deaths – 695,500+

Total United States cases – 4.75 million (25.9% worldwide) Deaths – 156,500+ (22.5% worldwide) The country’s infection rate is beginning to slow again (down 10% last week) Top 5 states with rising cases are Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and Tennessee



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.75 million (+420,000)

Brazil – 2.75 million (+300,000)

India – 1.85 million (+372,000)

Russia – 860,000 (+38,000)

South Africa – 517,000 (+64,500)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.

