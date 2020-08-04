Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 4th Update. Oakville reports the only 1 new case of COVID-19 in Halton Region from the last four days. Premier Ford says social bubbles will likely remain until 2021. Quebec hasn’t reported recoveries for over a week due to a glitch.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Oakville report one new case in the last four days
- This is the only new reported case in Halton Region
- Oakville’s confirmed and probable cases reach 300 since the beginning of the pandemic
- Masks are required in most indoor spaces
- Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly
- Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning
- Halton’s recovery rate surpasses 95%
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from last Friday’s figures, July 31st, 2020. Case information released on August 4, 2020 at 1:10 PM for the end of day of August 3, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 272 – plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 300 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 292 (97.3% of all cases, see below note) – plus 6
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (98.3% of cases)
- 1 case in OTMH (includes non-Halton cases) – minus 1
- 5 possible active cases – minus 5
Status in Halton:
- 911 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 1
- 869 recovered (95.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 17 active cases – minus 6
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 4, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 3, 2020.
- 39,628 confirmed cases – plus 91
- 35,601 recovered cases, 89.8% of all cases – plus 116
- 2,782 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 4
- 38,257 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 19,169 tests performed
- 78 people hospitalized – plus 6
- 28 people in ICU – plus 2
- 15 people on Ventilators – plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Quebec has not reported recoveries in over a week due to a technical issue
- This could be why Quebec is the only province with rising cases
- The province is not commenting on what the error is
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB (Canada Emergency Response Benefit)
- The United States is expected to reach 5 million cases by the end of the week
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 3, 2020. Information released as of August 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 117,334 – plus 215
- 8,953 deaths – plus 8
- 101,844 recoveries – plus 270
- 110,797 resolved cases (94.4% of all cases)
- Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 18.35 million
- Total United States cases – 4.75 million (25.9% worldwide)
- Deaths – 156,500+ (22.5% worldwide)
- The country’s infection rate is beginning to slow again (down 10% last week)
- Top 5 states with rising cases are Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and Tennessee
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.75 million (+420,000)
- Brazil – 2.75 million (+300,000)
- India – 1.85 million (+372,000)
- Russia – 860,000 (+38,000)
- South Africa – 517,000 (+64,500)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.
Tags:
August 4, August 4 2020, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, COVID-19 Updates, Government of Canada, Halton, Health, News, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World News