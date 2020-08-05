Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 5th Update. Oakville reports one new case. Ontario’s institutional outbreaks are on the rise. Quebec surpasses 60,000 cases. Canadians will be allowed leisure travel to Hawaii next month. Global deaths hit 700,000.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville reports one new case One of two from yesterday in Halton Region

Masks are required in most indoor spaces

Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning

Oakville’s one hospitalization is the last in Halton

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from last yesterday’s figures, August 4, 2020. Case information released on August 5, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 4, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 273 – plus 1

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 301 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 292 (97.0% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (98.3% of cases)

1 case in OTMH (includes non-Halton cases) – no change

6 possible active cases – plus 1

Status in Halton:

913 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2

871 recovered (95.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

17 active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

No deaths were reported in Ontario yesterday

Premier Doug Ford says social bubbles will likely remain in place for the rest of 2020

Institutional outbreaks in Ontario continue rising from last week Long-term care homes are seeing second waves 24 long-term care staff test positive for COVID-19 in one day Most are in Toronto and Chatham-Kent Regions

Windsor-Essex is remaining in Stage 2 and not moving to Stage 3

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day August 4, 2020.

39,714 confirmed cases – plus 86

35,747 recovered cases, 89.8% of all cases – plus 146

2,782 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 0

38,403 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.6%

17,229 tests performed

66 people hospitalized – minus 12

30 people in ICU – plus 2

15 people on Ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

669 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

67 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 1

Quebec surpasses 60,000 confirmed cases Quebec has not reported recoveries since July 27 due to a technical issue The province is not commenting on what the error is

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB

Canadians will be allowed leisure travel to Hawaii beginning September 1, 2020 Land borders to the USA remain closed to non-essential travel Hawaii is currently the least infectious state in the US



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 4, 2020. Information released as of August 5, 2020 at 11:50 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 118,038 – plus 245 (Includes added, unreported cases from the long weekend)

8,960 deaths – plus 7

102,596 recoveries – plus 752

111,566 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)

Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 18.6 million Deaths – 700,000+

Total United States cases – 4.8 million (25.8% worldwide) Deaths – 158,000+ (22.6% worldwide) Top 5 states with increasing cases are Texas, Florida and California (But the increase rate is slowing dramatically)



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.8 million (+410,000)

Brazil – 2.8 million (+319,000)

India – 1.85 million (+375,000)

Russia – 865,000 (+37,000)

South Africa – 521,000 (+61,500)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.

