This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 5th Update. Oakville reports one new case. Ontario’s institutional outbreaks are on the rise. Quebec surpasses 60,000 cases. Canadians will be allowed leisure travel to Hawaii next month. Global deaths hit 700,000.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Oakville reports one new case
- One of two from yesterday in Halton Region
- Masks are required in most indoor spaces
- Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly
- Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning
- Oakville’s one hospitalization is the last in Halton
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from last yesterday’s figures, August 4, 2020. Case information released on August 5, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 4, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 273 – plus 1
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 301 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 292 (97.0% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (98.3% of cases)
- 1 case in OTMH (includes non-Halton cases) – no change
- 6 possible active cases – plus 1
Status in Halton:
- 913 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2
- 871 recovered (95.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 2
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 17 active cases – no change
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day August 4, 2020.
- 39,714 confirmed cases – plus 86
- 35,747 recovered cases, 89.8% of all cases – plus 146
- 2,782 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 0
- 38,403 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.6%
- 17,229 tests performed
- 66 people hospitalized – minus 12
- 30 people in ICU – plus 2
- 15 people on Ventilators – no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Quebec surpasses 60,000 confirmed cases
- Quebec has not reported recoveries since July 27 due to a technical issue
- The province is not commenting on what the error is
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB
- Canadians will be allowed leisure travel to Hawaii beginning September 1, 2020
- Land borders to the USA remain closed to non-essential travel
- Hawaii is currently the least infectious state in the US
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 4, 2020. Information released as of August 5, 2020 at 11:50 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 118,038 – plus 245
- (Includes added, unreported cases from the long weekend)
- 8,960 deaths – plus 7
- 102,596 recoveries – plus 752
- 111,566 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)
- Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 18.6 million
- Total United States cases – 4.8 million (25.8% worldwide)
- Deaths – 158,000+ (22.6% worldwide)
- Top 5 states with increasing cases are Texas, Florida and California
- (But the increase rate is slowing dramatically)
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.8 million (+410,000)
- Brazil – 2.8 million (+319,000)
- India – 1.85 million (+375,000)
- Russia – 865,000 (+37,000)
- South Africa – 521,000 (+61,500)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.
