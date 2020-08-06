Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 6th Update. Oakville (and Halton’s) last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from OTMH. Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases for the fourth day in a row. Canada drops to 24th on the global cases list and Florida ends quarantine rules for out-of-state visitors.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- The last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from hospital
- Oakville and Halton report no new cases or recoveries
- Masks are required in most indoor spaces
- Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly
- Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from last yesterday’s figures, August 5, 2020. Case information released on August 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 5, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 273 – no change
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 301 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 292 (97.0% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (98.3% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – minus 1
- 6 possible active cases – no change
Status in Halton:
- 913 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- 871 recovered (95.4% of all cases, see note below) – no change
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 17 active cases – no change
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 6, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 5, 2020.
- 39,809 confirmed cases – plus 95
- 35,906 recovered cases, 90.2% of all cases – plus 159
- 2,783 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 1
- 38,563 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%
- 26,181 tests performed
- 71 people hospitalized – plus 5
- 29 people in ICU – minus 1
- 13 people on Ventilators – minus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Quebec is not reporting recoveries due to a technical error they are not disclosing
- The last recoveries from Quebec are dated July 27
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB
- Canada is allowing leisure travel to Hawaii beginning September 1, 2020
- Land borders to the USA remain closed to non-essential travel
- Florida governor Ron DeSantis rescinds his order requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Florida
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 5, 2020. Information released as of August 6, 2020 at 11:25 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 118,415 – plus 228
- (Includes added, unreported cases from the long weekend)
- 8,963 deaths – plus 3
- 102,947 recoveries – plus 351
- 111,919 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)
- Canada falls to 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 18.9 million
- Total United States cases – 4.85 million (25.6% worldwide)
- Deaths – 158,500+ (22.4% worldwide)
- Top 5 states with increasing cases are Texas, Florida and California
- But the increase rate is down 15% from two weeks ago
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.85 million (+400,000)
- Brazil – 2.86 million (+306,500)
- India – 1.97 million (+380,000)
- Russia – 870,000 (+37,500)
- South Africa – 530,000 (+58,500)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.
