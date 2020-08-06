Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 6th Update. Oakville (and Halton’s) last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from OTMH. Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases for the fourth day in a row. Canada drops to 24th on the global cases list and Florida ends quarantine rules for out-of-state visitors.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

The last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from hospital

Oakville and Halton report no new cases or recoveries

Masks are required in most indoor spaces

Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from last yesterday’s figures, August 5, 2020. Case information released on August 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 5, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 273 – no change

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 301 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 292 (97.0% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (98.3% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – minus 1

6 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

913 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

871 recovered (95.4% of all cases, see note below) – no change

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

17 active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 6, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 5, 2020.

39,809 confirmed cases – plus 95

35,906 recovered cases, 90.2% of all cases – plus 159

2,783 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

38,563 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%

26,181 tests performed

71 people hospitalized – plus 5

29 people in ICU – minus 1

13 people on Ventilators – minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

668 total outbreaks reported – minus 1

63 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 4

Quebec is not reporting recoveries due to a technical error they are not disclosing The last recoveries from Quebec are dated July 27

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB

Canada is allowing leisure travel to Hawaii beginning September 1, 2020 Land borders to the USA remain closed to non-essential travel

Florida governor Ron DeSantis rescinds his order requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Florida

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 5, 2020. Information released as of August 6, 2020 at 11:25 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 118,415 – plus 228 (Includes added, unreported cases from the long weekend)

8,963 deaths – plus 3

102,947 recoveries – plus 351

111,919 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)

Canada falls to 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 18.9 million Deaths – 708,500+

Total United States cases – 4.85 million (25.6% worldwide) Deaths – 158,500+ (22.4% worldwide) Top 5 states with increasing cases are Texas, Florida and California But the increase rate is down 15% from two weeks ago



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.85 million (+400,000)

Brazil – 2.86 million (+306,500)

India – 1.97 million (+380,000)

Russia – 870,000 (+37,500)

South Africa – 530,000 (+58,500)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.

