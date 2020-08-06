fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus August 6th Update

Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital

Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

Oakville Coronavirus August 6th Update
This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 6th Update. Oakville (and Halton’s) last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from OTMH. Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases for the fourth day in a row. Canada drops to 24th on the global cases list and Florida ends quarantine rules for out-of-state visitors.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

  • The last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from hospital
  • Oakville and Halton report no new cases or recoveries
  • Masks are required in most indoor spaces
  • Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly
    • Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from last yesterday’s figures, August 5, 2020. Case information released on August 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 5, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 273 – no change
  • Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 301 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 292 (97.0% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (98.3% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH – minus 1
  • 6 possible active cases – no change

 

Status in Halton:

  • 913 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  no change
  • 871 recovered (95.4% of all cases, see note below) – no change
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 17 active cases – no change

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 6, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day August 5, 2020.

  • 39,809 confirmed cases – plus 95
  • 35,906 recovered cases, 90.2% of all cases – plus 159
  • 2,783 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases –  plus 1
  • 38,563 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%
  • 26,181 tests performed
  • 71 people hospitalized – plus 5
  • 29 people in ICU – minus 1
  • 13 people on Ventilators – minus 2

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

  • Quebec is not reporting recoveries due to a technical error they are not disclosing
    • The last recoveries from Quebec are dated July 27
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB
  • Canada is allowing leisure travel to Hawaii beginning September 1, 2020
    • Land borders to the USA remain closed to non-essential travel
  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis rescinds his order requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Florida

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 5, 2020. Information released as of August 6, 2020 at 11:25 AM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 118,415 – plus 228
    • (Includes added, unreported cases from the long weekend)
  • 8,963 deaths – plus 3
  • 102,947 recoveries – plus 351
  • 111,919 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)
  • Canada falls to 24th on the global cases list

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number of cases Globally – 18.9 million
    • Deaths – 708,500+
  • Total United States cases – 4.85 million (25.6% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 158,500+ (22.4% worldwide)
    • Top 5 states with increasing cases are Texas, Florida and California
      • But the increase rate is down 15% from two weeks ago

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 4.85 million (+400,000)
  • Brazil – 2.86 million (+306,500)
  • India – 1.97 million (+380,000)
  • Russia – 870,000 (+37,500)
  • South Africa – 530,000 (+58,500)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.

