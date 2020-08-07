This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 7th Update. Oakville has two new cases today and no recoveries this week. Ontario has fewer than 100 cases for the fifth day in a row. The world reaches 19 million cases and India overtakes the USA as the most infectious country.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Oakville reports two new cases since yesterday
- The last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from OTMH
- Masks are required in most indoor spaces
- There are four new cases and six recoveries in Halton
- Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly
- Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are from last yesterday’s figures, August 6, 2020. Case information released on August 7, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 6, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 275 – plus 2
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 303 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 292 (96.4% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (97.4% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 8 possible active cases – plus 2
Status in Halton:
- 917 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4
- 877 recovered (95.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 15 active cases – minus 2
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 7, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the end of day August 5, 2020.
- 39,897 confirmed cases – plus 88
- 36,024 recovered cases, 90.3% of all cases – plus 118
- 2,783 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – no change
- 38,681 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.3%
- 25,136 tests performed
- 66 people hospitalized – minus 5
- 28 people in ICU – minus 1
- 12 people on Ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Quebec is not reporting recoveries due to a technical error they are not disclosing
- The last recoveries from Quebec are dated July 27
- Saskatchewan recovers as Manitoba’s cases rise
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB
- India surpasses 2 million cases
- With 65,000 daily new cases, they surpass the USA as the world’s most infectious country
- Global cases reach over 19 million
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 6, 2020. Information released as of August 7, 2020 at 11:50 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 118,757 – plus 196
- 8,966 deaths – plus 3
- 103,222 recoveries – plus 275
- 112,188 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 19.1 million
- Total United States cases – 4.9 million (25.7% worldwide)
- Deaths – 160,000+ (22.4% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with increasing cases (per capita) are Texas, Florida and Louisiana
- But the increase rate is down 18% from two weeks ago
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.9 million (+387,000)
- Brazil – 2.91 million (+302,500)
- India – 2.03 million (+388,000)
- Russia – 875,000 (+37,500)
- South Africa – 539,000 (+56,000)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.
