This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 7th Update. Oakville has two new cases today and no recoveries this week. Ontario has fewer than 100 cases for the fifth day in a row. The world reaches 19 million cases and India overtakes the USA as the most infectious country.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville reports two new cases since yesterday

The last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from OTMH

Masks are required in most indoor spaces

There are four new cases and six recoveries in Halton

Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are from last yesterday’s figures, August 6, 2020. Case information released on August 7, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 6, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 275 – plus 2

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 303 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 292 (96.4% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (97.4% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

8 possible active cases – plus 2

Status in Halton:

917 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

877 recovered (95.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

15 active cases – minus 2

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases for the fifth day in a row

Premier Doug Ford commits $234 million for COVID-19 protection in child care facilities

A weeklong rise in institutional outbreaks continues 39 long-term care staff test positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday

Windsor-Essex is the last remaining region in Stage 2

Provincial recoveries surpass 90%

Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients all down

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 7, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the end of day August 5, 2020.

39,897 confirmed cases – plus 88

36,024 recovered cases, 90.3% of all cases – plus 118

2,783 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – no change

38,681 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.3%

25,136 tests performed

66 people hospitalized – minus 5

28 people in ICU – minus 1

12 people on Ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

671 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

62 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 1

Quebec is not reporting recoveries due to a technical error they are not disclosing The last recoveries from Quebec are dated July 27

Saskatchewan recovers as Manitoba’s cases rise

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB

India surpasses 2 million cases With 65,000 daily new cases, they surpass the USA as the world’s most infectious country

Global cases reach over 19 million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 6, 2020. Information released as of August 7, 2020 at 11:50 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 118,757 – plus 196

8,966 deaths – plus 3

103,222 recoveries – plus 275

112,188 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 19.1 million Deaths – 715,000+

Total United States cases – 4.9 million (25.7% worldwide) Deaths – 160,000+ (22.4% worldwide) Top 3 states with increasing cases (per capita) are Texas, Florida and Louisiana But the increase rate is down 18% from two weeks ago



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.9 million (+387,000)

Brazil – 2.91 million (+302,500)

India – 2.03 million (+388,000)

Russia – 875,000 (+37,500)

South Africa – 539,000 (+56,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia and Iran.

