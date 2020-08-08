Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 8th Update. Oakville prepares for schools to reopen in a few weeks. Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases every day this week. Quebec still isn’t reporting recoveries and the United States will surpass 5 million cases later today.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Halton Region does not provide updates on weekends

The last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from OTMH

Schools and boards prepare for a September opening Halton public school students have until Aug. 17th to confirm enrolment

Halton Region now reports new figures to province before public release Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as yesterday’s figures, August 7, 2020. Case information released on August 7, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 6, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 275 – plus 2

Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 303 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 292 (96.4% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (97.4% of cases)

No cases in OTMH – no change

8 possible active cases – plus 2

Status in Halton:

917 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

877 recovered (95.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

15 active cases – minus 2

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases every day this week

Premier Doug Ford commits $234 million for COVID-19 protection in child care facilities

Ottawa and Peel are the only regions with 10 or more cases yesterday

Windsor-Essex is the last remaining region in Stage 2

Institutional outbreaks are gradually rising

Hospitalizations fall 20% from yesterday

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day August 7, 2020.

39,967 confirmed cases – plus 70

36,131 recovered cases, 90.3% of all cases – plus 107

2,784 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

38,789 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.3%

26,008 tests performed

53 people hospitalized – minus 13

27 people in ICU – minus 1

12 people on Ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

674 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

63 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Quebec still not reporting recoveries due to an unknown data error The last recoveries from Quebec are dated July 27

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB

A Canadian man in U.S. immigration custody dies after contracting COVID-19

The United States will surpass 5 million cases later today

Brazil will surpass 3 million cases later today

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 7, 2020. Information released as of August 8, 2020 at 12:50 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 119,151 – plus 196

8,976 deaths – plus 10

103,542 recoveries – plus 320

112,498 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)

Canada remains 24th on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 19.4 million Deaths – 720,500+

Total United States cases – 4.98 million (25.7% worldwide) Deaths – 161,000+ (22.3% worldwide) Top 3 states with increasing cases (per capita) are Florida, Louisiana and Arizona But the increase rate is down 10% from two weeks ago



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.98 million (+380,000)

Brazil – 2.96 million (+299,500)

India – 2.1 million (+395,000)

Russia – 880,000 (+37,000)

South Africa – 545,000 (+53,000)

The five most infectious countries (per capita) are Aruba, Maldives, Peru, Panama and Bahrain.

