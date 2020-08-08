This is the Oakville Coronavirus August 8th Update. Oakville prepares for schools to reopen in a few weeks. Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases every day this week. Quebec still isn’t reporting recoveries and the United States will surpass 5 million cases later today.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Halton Region does not provide updates on weekends
- The last COVID-19 patient in Halton is discharged from OTMH
- Schools and boards prepare for a September opening
- Halton public school students have until Aug. 17th to confirm enrolment
- Halton Region now reports new figures to province before public release
- Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of morning
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are the same as yesterday’s figures, August 7, 2020. Case information released on August 7, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of August 6, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 275 – plus 2
- Past probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 303 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 292 (96.4% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed cases (recoveries and deaths): 295 (97.4% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – no change
- 8 possible active cases – plus 2
Status in Halton:
- 917 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4
- 877 recovered (95.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 15 active cases – minus 2
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of August 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day August 7, 2020.
- 39,967 confirmed cases – plus 70
- 36,131 recovered cases, 90.3% of all cases – plus 107
- 2,784 deaths, 7.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 1
- 38,789 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.3%
- 26,008 tests performed
- 53 people hospitalized – minus 13
- 27 people in ICU – minus 1
- 12 people on Ventilators – no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Quebec still not reporting recoveries due to an unknown data error
- The last recoveries from Quebec are dated July 27
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to end the CERB
- A Canadian man in U.S. immigration custody dies after contracting COVID-19
- The United States will surpass 5 million cases later today
- Brazil will surpass 3 million cases later today
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 7, 2020. Information released as of August 8, 2020 at 12:50 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 119,151 – plus 196
- 8,976 deaths – plus 10
- 103,542 recoveries – plus 320
- 112,498 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)
- Canada remains 24th on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 19.4 million
- Total United States cases – 4.98 million (25.7% worldwide)
- Deaths – 161,000+ (22.3% worldwide)
- Top 3 states with increasing cases (per capita) are Florida, Louisiana and Arizona
- But the increase rate is down 10% from two weeks ago
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.98 million (+380,000)
- Brazil – 2.96 million (+299,500)
- India – 2.1 million (+395,000)
- Russia – 880,000 (+37,000)
- South Africa – 545,000 (+53,000)
The five most infectious countries (per capita) are Aruba, Maldives, Peru, Panama and Bahrain.
Tags:
August 8, August 8 2020, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton, Health, News, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World News