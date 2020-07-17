fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus July 17th Update

oakville coronavirus

By

Friday, July 17, 2020

Oakville Coronavirus July 17th Update
Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 17th Update. Oakville has zero new cases from the last two days. Oakville News is changing the format for regular updates on the virus. Parts of Ontario begin Stage 3 today. Quebec announces over 23,000 recoveries in one day with their new tracking system, correcting months of unreported recoveries.

Note: Further changes are coming to Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates beginning next week. Updates will publish on Tuesdays and Fridays each week as of today. Beginning next Tuesday, figures will be published for Oakville, Ontario, and updates from around the world.

Today’s figures show changes from our last update two days ago, July 15, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update two days ago on July 15, 2020. Case information released on July 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM for the end of day of July 16, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 265 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – plus 1
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 293 – plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 279 (95.2% of all cases, see below note) – plus 3
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 279 (95.5% of cases)
  • 1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 12 possible active cases – minus 1

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update two days ago on July 15, 2020. Case information released on July 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM for the end of day of July 16, 2020.

  • 803 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5
  • 84 probable cases in Halton – plus 2
  • 887 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 7
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 821 recovered (92.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 9
  • 846 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 95.4%)
  • 1 patient in hospital – no change
  • 41 possible active cases –  minus 2
  • No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 16, 2020.

  • 37,274 confirmed cases – plus 111
  • 33,162 recovered cases, 88.8% of all cases – plus 101
  • 2,746 deaths, 7.3% of those confirmed cases –  plus 9
  • 35,908 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%
  • 31,163 tests performed (just yesterday)
  • 108 people hospitalized – minus 7
  • 30 people in ICU – minus 1
  • 21 people on Ventilators – minus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • Quebec reports 23,686 recoveries in one day
  • Canada sees biggest one-day case jump in a month
  • Nationwide resolutions are now above 95%
  • USA counts 75,000 new cases yesterday – the 11th new one day record high this month

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 16, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 109,516
  • 452 new cases
  • 8,835 deaths – plus 25
  • 96,623 recoveries – plus 24,246 (23,686 are from Quebec)
  • 105,458 resolved cases (96.3% of all cases)

