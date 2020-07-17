By Tyler Collins
Friday, July 17, 2020 2:45 pm · 0 Comments
This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 17th Update. Oakville has zero new cases from the last two days. Oakville News is changing the format for regular updates on the virus. Parts of Ontario begin Stage 3 today. Quebec announces over 23,000 recoveries in one day with their new tracking system, correcting months of unreported recoveries.
Note: Further changes are coming to Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates beginning next week. Updates will publish on Tuesdays and Fridays each week as of today. Beginning next Tuesday, figures will be published for Oakville, Ontario, and updates from around the world.
Today’s figures show changes from our last update two days ago, July 15, 2020.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update two days ago on July 15, 2020. Case information released on July 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM for the end of day of July 16, 2020.
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update two days ago on July 15, 2020. Case information released on July 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM for the end of day of July 16, 2020.
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 16, 2020.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 16, 2020.
coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, Health, July 17, July 17 2020, News, Oakville, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville