This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 17th Update. Oakville has zero new cases from the last two days. Oakville News is changing the format for regular updates on the virus. Parts of Ontario begin Stage 3 today. Quebec announces over 23,000 recoveries in one day with their new tracking system, correcting months of unreported recoveries.

Note: Further changes are coming to Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates beginning next week. Updates will publish on Tuesdays and Fridays each week as of today. Beginning next Tuesday, figures will be published for Oakville, Ontario, and updates from around the world.

Today’s figures show changes from our last update two days ago, July 15, 2020.

Oakville is not moving into Stage 3 this today like some regions in Ontario

Town, however, reports zero new cases in the last two days

Oakville surpasses 95% recoveries

Volunteers at a local mosque have made over 1,000 masks for hospitals

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update two days ago on July 15, 2020. Case information released on July 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM for the end of day of July 16, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 265 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – plus 1

Confirmed and probable cases total is 293 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 279 (95.2% of all cases, see below note) – plus 3

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 279 (95.5% of cases)

1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

12 possible active cases – minus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Halton Region omitted from Stage 3 reopening clearance today

Oakville home to the last hospitalized patient in Halton

Region surpasses 800 confirmed cases

Recoveries are once again exceeding new cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update two days ago on July 15, 2020. Case information released on July 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM for the end of day of July 16, 2020.

803 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5

84 probable cases in Halton – plus 2

887 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 7

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

821 recovered (92.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 9

846 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 95.4%)

1 patient in hospital – no change

41 possible active cases – minus 2

No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 16, 2020.

37,274 confirmed cases – plus 111

33,162 recovered cases, 88.8% of all cases – plus 101

2,746 deaths, 7.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 9

35,908 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

31,163 tests performed (just yesterday)

108 people hospitalized – minus 7

30 people in ICU – minus 1

21 people on Ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

633 total outbreaks reported – plus 4

58 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Quebec reports 23,686 recoveries in one day This is attributed to a change in how recoveries are counted, clearing a months-long backlog of actual recoveries in the province

Canada sees biggest one-day case jump in a month

Nationwide resolutions are now above 95%

USA counts 75,000 new cases yesterday – the 11th new one day record high this month

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 16, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 109,516

452 new cases

8,835 deaths – plus 25

96,623 recoveries – plus 24,246 (23,686 are from Quebec)

105,458 resolved cases (96.3% of all cases)

