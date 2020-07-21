Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 21st Update. Oakville has zero new cases for six straight days. Both Ontario and Alberta see rising trends in new cases, with 90% of the cases in urban cities. Oakville News is now publishing global figures.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Coronavirus updates will publish on Tuesdays and Fridays each week as of today.

Cases are now published for Oakville, the province of Ontario, updates from Canada and around the world.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update four days ago on July 17, 2020. Case information released on July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of July 20, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 265 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 293 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 283 (96.6% of all cases, see below note) – plus 4

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 286 (97.6% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – plus 1

12 possible active cases – minus 1

Status in Halton:

896 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9

837 recovered (93.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 16

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Seven more regions will enter Stage 3 this Friday

Emergency orders are extending to July 29, 2020

Today’s provincial case jump spikes at 203 – the highest in a month More than 90% of cases come from the cities of Toronto, Brampton and Ottawa The case jump comes amidst a below average number of tests



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day July 20, 2020.

37,942 confirmed cases – plus 203

33,605 recovered cases, 88.6% of all cases – plus 93

2,753 deaths, 7.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 7

36,358 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.8% (-0.6%)

22,974 tests performed (just yesterday)

120 people hospitalized – plus 12

36 people in ICU – plus 6

23 people on Ventilators – plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

640 total outbreaks reported – plus 7

60 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 2

Alberta adds nearly 300 new cases since last Friday

Canada sees cases exceeding recoveries since the weekend

The United States reports a small decline in average daily new cases They still lead total cases and new daily cases by a wide margin



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update four days ago on July 17, 2020. Information released as of July 21, 2020 at 8:30 AM.

Confirmed and suspected Canadian cases is 111,507 – plus 1,990

8,860 deaths – plus 25

97,674 recoveries – plus 1,051

Canada is 21st on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 14.7 million Deaths – 610,000+

Total United States cases – 3.85 million (26.2% worldwide) Deaths – 141,000+ (23.1% worldwide)



Next highest countries of infections and increase in last seven days:

United States – 3.85 million (+465,000)

Brazil – 2.1 million (+233,000)

India – 1.15 million (+248,000)

Russia – 782,000 (+44,000)

South Africa – 373,000 (+86,000)

