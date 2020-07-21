fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus July 21st Update

By

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 2:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 21st Update. Oakville has zero new cases for six straight days. Both Ontario and Alberta see rising trends in new cases, with 90% of the cases in urban cities. Oakville News is now publishing global figures.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Coronavirus updates will publish on Tuesdays and Fridays each week as of today.

Cases are now published for Oakville, the province of Ontario, updates from Canada and around the world.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update four days ago on July 17, 2020. Case information released on July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of July 20, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 265 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 293 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 283 (96.6% of all cases, see below note) – plus 4
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 286 (97.6% of cases)
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – plus 1
  • 12 possible active cases – minus 1

 

Status in Halton:

  • 896 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 9
  • 837 recovered (93.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 16
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day July 20, 2020.

  • 37,942 confirmed cases – plus 203
  • 33,605 recovered cases, 88.6% of all cases – plus 93
  • 2,753 deaths, 7.3% of those confirmed cases –  plus 7
  • 36,358 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.8% (-0.6%)
  • 22,974 tests performed (just yesterday)
  • 120 people hospitalized – plus 12
  • 36 people in ICU – plus 6
  • 23 people on Ventilators – plus 2

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

  • Alberta adds nearly 300 new cases since last Friday
  • Canada sees cases exceeding recoveries since the weekend
  • The United States reports a small decline in average daily new cases
    • They still lead total cases and new daily cases by a wide margin

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update four days ago on July 17, 2020. Information released as of July 21, 2020 at 8:30 AM.

  • Confirmed and suspected Canadian cases is 111,507 – plus 1,990
  • 8,860 deaths – plus 25
  • 97,674 recoveries – plus 1,051
  • Canada is 21st on the global cases list

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number of cases Globally – 14.7 million
    • Deaths – 610,000+
  • Total United States cases – 3.85 million (26.2% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 141,000+ (23.1% worldwide)

Next highest countries of infections and increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 3.85 million (+465,000)
  • Brazil – 2.1 million (+233,000)
  • India – 1.15 million (+248,000)
  • Russia – 782,000 (+44,000)
  • South Africa – 373,000 (+86,000)

