This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 24th Update. Oakville has two new cases. Halton begins stage 3 today. Windsor and Toronto see case spikes. Canada’s urban cities report 50% more new cases than recoveries. US cases surpass 4 million and global cases surpass 15.5 million.
Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Coronavirus updates will publish on Tuesdays and Fridays each week as of today.
Cases are now published for Oakville, the province of Ontario, from Canada and around the world.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update three days ago on July 21, 2020. Case information released on July 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM for the end of day of July 23, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 270 – plus 5
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 298 – plus 5
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 285 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 288 (96.6% of cases)
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – plus 1
- 10 possible active cases – minus 2
Status in Halton:
- 909 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 13
- 849 recovered (93.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 12
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM for the end of day July 23, 2020.
- 38,405 confirmed cases – plus 195
- 34,100 recovered cases, 88.6% of all cases – plus 137
- 2,758 deaths, 7.2% of those confirmed cases – plus 3
- 36,858 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0% (+0.2%)
- 28,809 tests performed (just yesterday)
- 141 people hospitalized – minus 13
- 31 people in ICU – minus 5
- 20 people on Ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all averaging 120-150 new cases per day
- Cases are exceeding recoveries in Canada by 50%
- The United States reports a small decline in average daily new cases
- They still lead deaths, total cases and new cases by a wide margin
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update three days ago on July 21, 2020. Information released as of July 24, 2020 at 10:45 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected Canadian cases is 113,030 – plus 1,523
- 8,878 deaths – plus 18
- 98,766 recoveries – plus 1,092
- Canada is 21st on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 15.5 million
- Total United States cases – 4.05 million (26.1% worldwide)
- Deaths – 144,300+ (22.8% worldwide)
Next highest countries of infections and increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.05 million (+460,000)
- Brazil – 2.28 million (+275,000)
- India – 1.28 million (+285,000)
- Russia – 800,000 (+42,000)
- South Africa – 410,000 (+83,000)
