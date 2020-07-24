Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 24th Update. Oakville has two new cases. Halton begins stage 3 today. Windsor and Toronto see case spikes. Canada’s urban cities report 50% more new cases than recoveries. US cases surpass 4 million and global cases surpass 15.5 million.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Coronavirus updates will publish on Tuesdays and Fridays each week as of today.

Cases are now published for Oakville, the province of Ontario, from Canada and around the world.

The town of Oakville (along with Halton Region) begins Stage 3 reopening today

Oakville reports five new cases and two recoveries since Tuesday

OTMH reports two patients still in hospital

Masks are now required in most indoor spaces

Halton surpasses 900 total cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update three days ago on July 21, 2020. Case information released on July 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM for the end of day of July 23, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 270 – plus 5

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 298 – plus 5

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 285 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 288 (96.6% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – plus 1

10 possible active cases – minus 2

Status in Halton:

909 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 13

849 recovered (93.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 12

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Seven more regions, including Halton, enter Stage 3 today

Daily new case numbers are averaging 150/day A 40% bump from last week More than 85% of new cases come from the cities of Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor



Ontario conducts its 2 millionth test today

The provincial legislature has adjourned until September

Ontario announces five new health teams

Active cases in large cities continue rising

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM for the end of day July 23, 2020.

38,405 confirmed cases – plus 195

34,100 recovered cases, 88.6% of all cases – plus 137

2,758 deaths, 7.2% of those confirmed cases – plus 3

36,858 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0% (+0.2%)

28,809 tests performed (just yesterday)

141 people hospitalized – minus 13

31 people in ICU – minus 5

20 people on Ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

645 total outbreaks reported – plus 5

61 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all averaging 120-150 new cases per day

Cases are exceeding recoveries in Canada by 50%

The United States reports a small decline in average daily new cases They still lead deaths, total cases and new cases by a wide margin



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update three days ago on July 21, 2020. Information released as of July 24, 2020 at 10:45 AM.

Confirmed and suspected Canadian cases is 113,030 – plus 1,523

8,878 deaths – plus 18

98,766 recoveries – plus 1,092

Canada is 21st on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 15.5 million Deaths – 633,000+

Total United States cases – 4.05 million (26.1% worldwide) Deaths – 144,300+ (22.8% worldwide)



Next highest countries of infections and increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.05 million (+460,000)

Brazil – 2.28 million (+275,000)

India – 1.28 million (+285,000)

Russia – 800,000 (+42,000)

South Africa – 410,000 (+83,000)

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Canada, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Health, July 24, July 24 2020, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World News