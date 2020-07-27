Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 27th Update. Oakville and Halton had a weekend which saw no new cases or deaths. The province continues to show slightly more new cases than resolved, but this appears to be an issue in Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and Windsor Essex. Nationally over 95% of all cases are resolved.

3 days of no new cases in Oakville or Halton

3.2% of cases are still active in Halton

On July 24th Halton entered into stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the Oakville News update three days ago on July 24, 2020. Case information released on July 27, 2020 at 10:20 AM for the end of day of July 26, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 270 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 298 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

9 possible active cases – minus 1

Status in Halton:

909 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

855 recovered (94.1% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

29 active cases – minus 6

4 cases in hospitals (2 at Joseph Brant and 2 at Oakville Trafalgar)

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Steep decline in the number of hospitalizations

There are 4 hot zones in Ontario – Toronto, Peel, Ottawa, and Windsor/Essex which account for 75.9% of all the active cases in the province

More new cases than were resolved

$2.22 billion new provincial funding for municipalities to ensure important services such as public transit are not cut and property taxes remain stable. Federal government will add $1.77 billion.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day July 26, 2020.

38,799 confirmed cases – plus 394 (131 per day)

34,461 recovered cases, 88.6% of all cases – plus 361

2,764 deaths, 7.2% of those confirmed cases – plus 6

37,225 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.9% (-0.2%)

24,664 tests performed (just yesterday)

82 people hospitalized – minus 59

30 people in ICU – minus 1

18 people on Ventilators – minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

649 total outbreaks reported – plus 4

61 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

95% of all cases in Canada are resolved

10% of Canada population has been tested; however, there are several large groups that have been tested multiple times.

Ontario and Quebec represent 86% of all new cases

Spike of new cases in Saskatchewan

Deaths in Ontario represent 80% of all new deaths in the country

Federal government commits $1.77 billion of emergency municipal aid to protect public transit and other important services.

CRA extends corporate tax filings from September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

CRA waiving interest on outstanding tax debt for another 30 days

$4.28 billion to further expand testing and contact tracing capacity, and the associated data management and information sharing systems.

$7.5 billion towards personal protective equipment

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Last Oakville News update was three days ago on July 24, 2020. Information released as of July 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Changes represent 24 hours.

Confirmed and suspected Canadian cases is 113,911 – plus 355

8,890 deaths – plus 5

99,355 recoveries –

108,245 resolved cases (95% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

source worldmeter

Total number of cases Globally – 16.4 million Deaths – 654,181+

Total United States cases – 4.4 million (26.8% worldwide) Deaths – 150,130+ (22.9% worldwide)



Deaths per million:

Canada – 235

United States – 453

Belgium – 847

UK – 674

Spain – 608

Italy – 581

Sweden – 564

France – 462

Cases per million

Canada – 3,023

United States – 13,309

Belgium – 5,695

UK – 4,419

Spain – 6,883

Italy – 6,913

Sweden – 7,819

France – 2,765

