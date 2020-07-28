Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 28th Update. Oakville reports the fourth consecutive day with zero cases and Halton reports only one. Ontario’s recoveries match new cases at just over 100. Canada sees a one day recovery spike thanks to B.C. and Alberta. Global cases surpass 16.5 million.
Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 27, 2020. Case information released on July 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of July 27, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 270 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 298 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 9 possible active cases – no change
Status in Halton:
- 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 1
- 855 recovered (93.9% of all cases, see note below) – no change
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 30 active cases – plus 1
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day July 27, 2020.
- 38,910 confirmed cases – plus 111
- 34,567 recovered cases, 88.8% of all cases – plus 106
- 2,768 deaths, 7.2% of those confirmed cases – plus 4
- 37,335 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.9%
- 17,334 tests performed
- 96 people hospitalized – plus 14
- 31 people in ICU – plus 1
- 18 people on Ventilators – no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Canada reports nearly 95% of cases resolved
- Monday sees 600+ recoveries across the country
- Most are from Alberta and British Columbia
- Ontario and Quebec represent 86% of all new cases
- Federal government commits $1.77 billion of emergency municipal aid for public transit and other vital services
- CRA extends corporate tax filings from September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.
- $4.28 billion will be spent to expand testing and contact tracing capacity
- $7.5 billion towards personal protective equipment
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 27, 2020. Information released as of July 28, 2020 at 12:15 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected Canadian cases is 114,877 – plus 280
- 8,908 deaths – plus 7
- 99,966 recoveries – plus 610
- 108,874 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)
- Canada is still 21st on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 16.5 million
- Total United States cases – 4.3 million (26.1% worldwide)
- Deaths – 148,500+ (22.7% worldwide)
Top five highest countries of infections and increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.3 million (+460,000)
- Brazil – 2.44 million (+325,000)
- India – 1.48 million (+327,000)
- Russia – 820,000 (+40,000)
- South Africa – 450,000 (+79,000)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, the United Kingdom and Iran.
Tags:
Canada, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Halton, Health, July 28, July 28 2020, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, United States