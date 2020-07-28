Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 28th Update. Oakville reports the fourth consecutive day with zero cases and Halton reports only one. Ontario’s recoveries match new cases at just over 100. Canada sees a one day recovery spike thanks to B.C. and Alberta. Global cases surpass 16.5 million.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 27, 2020. Case information released on July 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of July 27, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 270 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 298 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

9 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 1

855 recovered (93.9% of all cases, see note below) – no change

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

30 active cases – plus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

There are four hot zones in Ontario – Toronto, Windsor/Essex, Ottawa and Brampton These account for 75.9% of all the active cases in the province

New cases continue to slightly outpace recoveries

Single day testing drops 30%; increase is expected this week

Niagara Regional Health sees a one day case spike from weekend

Ontario announces $2.22 billion new provincial funding for municipal services such as public transit and stabilizing property taxes. (Federal government will add $1.77 billion.)

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day July 27, 2020.

38,910 confirmed cases – plus 111

34,567 recovered cases, 88.8% of all cases – plus 106

2,768 deaths, 7.2% of those confirmed cases – plus 4

37,335 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.9%

17,334 tests performed

96 people hospitalized – plus 14

31 people in ICU – plus 1

18 people on Ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

650 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

61 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Canada reports nearly 95% of cases resolved

Monday sees 600+ recoveries across the country Most are from Alberta and British Columbia

Ontario and Quebec represent 86% of all new cases

Federal government commits $1.77 billion of emergency municipal aid for public transit and other vital services

CRA extends corporate tax filings from September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

$4.28 billion will be spent to expand testing and contact tracing capacity

$7.5 billion towards personal protective equipment

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 27, 2020. Information released as of July 28, 2020 at 12:15 PM.

Confirmed and suspected Canadian cases is 114,877 – plus 280

8,908 deaths – plus 7

99,966 recoveries – plus 610

108,874 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)

Canada is still 21st on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 16.5 million Deaths – 655,000+

Total United States cases – 4.3 million (26.1% worldwide) Deaths – 148,500+ (22.7% worldwide)



Top five highest countries of infections and increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.3 million (+460,000)

Brazil – 2.44 million (+325,000)

India – 1.48 million (+327,000)

Russia – 820,000 (+40,000)

South Africa – 450,000 (+79,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, the United Kingdom and Iran.

