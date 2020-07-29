fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus July 29th Update

By

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

Oakville Coronavirus July 29th Update
Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 29th Update. Both Oakville and Halton Region reports zero new cases. Toronto and Peel regions will enter Stage 3 this Friday. Canada also reaches 100,000 recovered cases. Cases around the world approach 17 million.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus July 29th Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 28th, 2020. Case information released on July 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 28, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 270 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 298 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 9 possible active cases – no change

 

Status in Halton:

  • 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 1
  • 859 recovered (94.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 4
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 26 active cases – minus 4

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 28, 2020.

  • 38,986 confirmed cases – plus 76
  • 34,741 recovered cases, 89.1% of all cases – plus 174
  • 2,769 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases –  plus 1
  • 37,510 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%
  • 27,308 tests performed
  • 91 people hospitalized – minus 5
  • 28 people in ICU – minus 3
  • 17 people on Ventilators – minus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 28, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 115,248 – plus 371
  • 8,914 deaths – plus 6
  • 100,313 recoveries – plus 347
  • 109,227 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)
  • Canada is still 21st on the global cases list

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number of cases Globally – 16.8 million
    • Deaths – 662,000+
  • Total United States cases – 4.4 million (26.2% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 150,000+ (22.7% worldwide)
    • Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 4.39 million (+456,000)
  • Brazil – 2.48 million (+323,000)
  • India – 1.5 million (+338,000)
  • Russia – 830,000 (+40,000)
  • South Africa – 460,000 (+78,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville News Twitter Feed