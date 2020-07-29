Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 29th Update. Both Oakville and Halton Region reports zero new cases. Toronto and Peel regions will enter Stage 3 this Friday. Canada also reaches 100,000 recovered cases. Cases around the world approach 17 million.
Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 28th, 2020. Case information released on July 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 28, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 270 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 298 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 9 possible active cases – no change
Status in Halton:
- 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 1
- 859 recovered (94.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 4
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 26 active cases – minus 4
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 28, 2020.
- 38,986 confirmed cases – plus 76
- 34,741 recovered cases, 89.1% of all cases – plus 174
- 2,769 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 1
- 37,510 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%
- 27,308 tests performed
- 91 people hospitalized – minus 5
- 28 people in ICU – minus 3
- 17 people on Ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 28, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 115,248 – plus 371
- 8,914 deaths – plus 6
- 100,313 recoveries – plus 347
- 109,227 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)
- Canada is still 21st on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 16.8 million
- Total United States cases – 4.4 million (26.2% worldwide)
- Deaths – 150,000+ (22.7% worldwide)
- Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.39 million (+456,000)
- Brazil – 2.48 million (+323,000)
- India – 1.5 million (+338,000)
- Russia – 830,000 (+40,000)
- South Africa – 460,000 (+78,000)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, the United Kingdom and Iran.
Tags:
Canada, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Halton, Health, July 29, July 29 2020, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World