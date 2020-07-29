Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 29th Update. Both Oakville and Halton Region reports zero new cases. Toronto and Peel regions will enter Stage 3 this Friday. Canada also reaches 100,000 recovered cases. Cases around the world approach 17 million.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 28th, 2020. Case information released on July 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 28, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 270 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 298 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

9 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 1

859 recovered (94.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

26 active cases – minus 4

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Toronto and Peel region will enter Stage 3 this Friday, July 31 Windsor/Essex will remain in Stage 2

Ontario performs nearly 10,000 more tests than yesterday

Provincial cases more than double new cases

Three spots with most new cases are: Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara

Ontario announces $2.22 billion new provincial funding for municipal services and stabilizing property taxes.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day July 28, 2020.

38,986 confirmed cases – plus 76

34,741 recovered cases, 89.1% of all cases – plus 174

2,769 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 1

37,510 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%

27,308 tests performed

91 people hospitalized – minus 5

28 people in ICU – minus 3

17 people on Ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

653 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

64 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 3

Canada now has 100,000 recoveries across the country

New cases and resolutions close to matching

Quebec represents 50% of all new cases

CRA extends corporate tax filings from September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

$4.28 billion will be spent to expand testing and contact tracing capacity

The United States reaches 150,000 deaths

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 28, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 115,248 – plus 371

8,914 deaths – plus 6

100,313 recoveries – plus 347

109,227 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)

Canada is still 21st on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 16.8 million Deaths – 662,000+

Total United States cases – 4.4 million (26.2% worldwide) Deaths – 150,000+ (22.7% worldwide) Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.39 million (+456,000)

Brazil – 2.48 million (+323,000)

India – 1.5 million (+338,000)

Russia – 830,000 (+40,000)

South Africa – 460,000 (+78,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Canada, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Halton, Health, July 29, July 29 2020, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World