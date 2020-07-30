Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 30th Update. Oakville reports one new case, the only one in Halton Region today. Ontario has a second straight day with fewer than 100 new cases. COVID-19 cases around the world surpass 17 million.
Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 29th, 2020. Case information released on July 30, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of July 29, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 10 possible active cases – plus 1
Status in Halton:
- 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- (One case was added and another subtracted)
- 861 recovered (94.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 2
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 24 active cases – minus 2
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day July 29, 2020.
- 39,075 confirmed cases – plus 89
- 34,906 recovered cases, 89.3% of all cases – plus 165
- 2,762 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 3
- 37,668 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
- 27,676 tests performed
- 84 people hospitalized – minus 7
- 27 people in ICU – minus 1
- 16 people on Ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 29, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 115,617 – plus 369
- 8,923 deaths – plus 9
- 100,630 recoveries – plus 317
- 109,553 resolved cases (94.7% of all cases)
- Canada drops one spot down to 22nd on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 17.03 million
- Total United States cases – 4.4 million (26.1% worldwide)
- Deaths – 152,000+ (22.8% worldwide)
- Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.4 million (+455,000)
- Brazil – 2.5 million (+325,000)
- India – 1.58 million (+345,000)
- Russia – 835,000 (+40,000)
- South Africa – 470,000 (+76,000)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Iran and the United Kingdom.
