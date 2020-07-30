fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus July 30th Update

By

Thursday, July 30, 2020 2:30 pm  ·  0 Comments

Oakville Coronavirus July 30th Update
Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 30th Update. Oakville reports one new case, the only one in Halton Region today. Ontario has a second straight day with fewer than 100 new cases. COVID-19 cases around the world surpass 17 million.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus July 30th Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 29th, 2020. Case information released on July 30, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of July 29, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – plus 1
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 10 possible active cases – plus 1

 

Status in Halton:

  • 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  no change
    • (One case was added and another subtracted)
  • 861 recovered (94.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 2
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 24 active cases – minus 2

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day July 29, 2020.

  • 39,075 confirmed cases – plus 89
  • 34,906 recovered cases, 89.3% of all cases – plus 165
  • 2,762 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases –  plus 3
  • 37,668 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
  • 27,676 tests performed
  • 84 people hospitalized – minus 7
  • 27 people in ICU – minus 1
  • 16 people on Ventilators – minus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 29, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 115,617 – plus 369
  • 8,923 deaths – plus 9
  • 100,630 recoveries – plus 317
  • 109,553 resolved cases (94.7% of all cases)
  • Canada drops one spot down to 22nd on the global cases list

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number of cases Globally – 17.03 million
    • Deaths – 668,000+
  • Total United States cases – 4.4 million (26.1% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 152,000+ (22.8% worldwide)
    • Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 4.4 million (+455,000)
  • Brazil – 2.5 million (+325,000)
  • India – 1.58 million (+345,000)
  • Russia – 835,000 (+40,000)
  • South Africa – 470,000 (+76,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Iran and the United Kingdom.

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville News Twitter Feed