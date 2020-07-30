Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 30th Update. Oakville reports one new case, the only one in Halton Region today. Ontario has a second straight day with fewer than 100 new cases. COVID-19 cases around the world surpass 17 million.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has one new case, ending a nearly weeklong case-free streak This one new case is the only one in Halton Region

Masks are now required in most indoor spaces

All of Halton Region is now in Stage 3

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 29th, 2020. Case information released on July 30, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of July 29, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

10 possible active cases – plus 1

Status in Halton:

910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change (One case was added and another subtracted)

861 recovered (94.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

24 active cases – minus 2

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Toronto and Peel region will enter Stage 3 tomorrow Windsor/Essex will remain in Stage 2

Ontario has second straight day with fewer than 100 cases

Premier Ford and Education minister Stephen Lecce unveil their plan for reopening schools in September

Regions still reporting double digit new cases: Windsor, Ottawa, Brampton and Toronto

Hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator patients are all down for second day in a row

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day July 29, 2020.

39,075 confirmed cases – plus 89

34,906 recovered cases, 89.3% of all cases – plus 165

2,762 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 3

37,668 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%

27,676 tests performed

84 people hospitalized – minus 7

27 people in ICU – minus 1

16 people on Ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

656 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

64 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Canada now has 100,000+ recoveries across the country

New cases and resolutions close to matching

Quebec represents over 60% of all new cases

$4.28 billion will be spent to expand testing and contact tracing capacity

Global case count surpasses 17 million

US president Donald Trump proposes postponing the upcoming 2020 election due to COVID-19

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 29, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 115,617 – plus 369

8,923 deaths – plus 9

100,630 recoveries – plus 317

109,553 resolved cases (94.7% of all cases)

Canada drops one spot down to 22nd on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 17.03 million Deaths – 668,000+

Total United States cases – 4.4 million (26.1% worldwide) Deaths – 152,000+ (22.8% worldwide) Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.4 million (+455,000)

Brazil – 2.5 million (+325,000)

India – 1.58 million (+345,000)

Russia – 835,000 (+40,000)

South Africa – 470,000 (+76,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Iran and the United Kingdom.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Canada, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Halton, Health, July 30, July 30 2020, News, Oakville, Ontario, Premier Doug Ford, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, World News