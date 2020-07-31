fbpx

Oakville Coronavirus July 31st Update

Parliament Buildings Ottawa

By

Friday, July 31, 2020 1:45 pm  ·  0 Comments

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 31st Update. Both Oakville and Halton Region have zero new cases today. Ottawa sees a large surge in regional cases. Recoveries now outnumber new cases in Canada. The US has 4.5 million cases.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus July 31st Update

  • Both Oakville and Halton Region have zero new cases today
    • But Oakville also has no recoveries this week
  • Masks are required in most indoor spaces
  • Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly
    • Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of mornings

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 29th, 2020. Case information released on July 30, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of July 29, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 10 possible active cases – no change

 

Status in Halton:

  • 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  no change
    • (One case was added and another subtracted)
  • 862 recovered (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 23 active cases – minus 1

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day July 29, 2020.

  • 39,209 confirmed cases – plus 134
  • 35,074 recovered cases, 89.5% of all cases – plus 168
  • 2,775 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases –  plus 3
  • 37,849 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
  • 30,033 tests performed
  • 78 people hospitalized – minus 6
  • 29 people in ICU – plus 2
  • 15 people on Ventilators – minus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 29, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 116,116 – plus 317
  • 8,933 deaths – plus 10
  • 101,130 recoveries – plus 468
  • 110,063 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)
  • Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list

 

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number of cases Globally – 17.03 million
    • Deaths – 668,000+
  • Total United States cases – 4.5 million (26.1% worldwide)
    • Deaths – 152,500+ (22.8% worldwide)
    • Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona

 

Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

  • United States – 4.5 million (+452,000)
  • Brazil – 2.6 million (+322,000)
  • India – 1.65 million (+350,000)
  • Russia – 840,000 (+40,000)
  • South Africa – 485,000 (+74,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Iran and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville News Twitter Feed