This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 31st Update. Both Oakville and Halton Region have zero new cases today. Ottawa sees a large surge in regional cases. Recoveries now outnumber new cases in Canada. The US has 4.5 million cases.
Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Both Oakville and Halton Region have zero new cases today
- But Oakville also has no recoveries this week
- Masks are required in most indoor spaces
- Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly
- Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of mornings
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 29th, 2020. Case information released on July 30, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of July 29, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 10 possible active cases – no change
Status in Halton:
- 910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- (One case was added and another subtracted)
- 862 recovered (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 23 active cases – minus 1
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day July 29, 2020.
- 39,209 confirmed cases – plus 134
- 35,074 recovered cases, 89.5% of all cases – plus 168
- 2,775 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 3
- 37,849 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 30,033 tests performed
- 78 people hospitalized – minus 6
- 29 people in ICU – plus 2
- 15 people on Ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 29, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 116,116 – plus 317
- 8,933 deaths – plus 10
- 101,130 recoveries – plus 468
- 110,063 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)
- Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list
Figures Around the World:
- Total number of cases Globally – 17.03 million
- Total United States cases – 4.5 million (26.1% worldwide)
- Deaths – 152,500+ (22.8% worldwide)
- Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona
Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:
- United States – 4.5 million (+452,000)
- Brazil – 2.6 million (+322,000)
- India – 1.65 million (+350,000)
- Russia – 840,000 (+40,000)
- South Africa – 485,000 (+74,000)
The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Iran and the United Kingdom.
