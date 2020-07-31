Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus July 31st Update. Both Oakville and Halton Region have zero new cases today. Ottawa sees a large surge in regional cases. Recoveries now outnumber new cases in Canada. The US has 4.5 million cases.

Note: Oakville News’ COVID-19 updates now have a new format. Oakville News is once again publishing daily Coronavirus updates. New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Both Oakville and Halton Region have zero new cases today But Oakville also has no recoveries this week

Masks are required in most indoor spaces

Halton Region now reports new figures to province before releasing them publicly Public release is regularly in afternoons now instead of mornings



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s update, July 29th, 2020. Case information released on July 30, 2020 at 12:35 PM for the end of day of July 29, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 271 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 299 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 286 (95.6% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 289 (97% of cases)

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

10 possible active cases – no change

Status in Halton:

910 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change (One case was added and another subtracted)

862 recovered (94.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

23 active cases – minus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Toronto and Peel region enter Stage 3 as of today Windsor/Essex remains in Stage 2

Premier Ford and Education minister Stephen Lecce unveil their plan for reopening schools in September

Ottawa, in Stage 3, is now seeing the largest daily case numbers of COVID-19 Windsor, Toronto and Brampton the only other areas with more than 10 cases/day

Number of hospitalized patients lowest since early March

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day July 29, 2020.

39,209 confirmed cases – plus 134

35,074 recovered cases, 89.5% of all cases – plus 168

2,775 deaths, 7.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 3

37,849 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

30,033 tests performed

78 people hospitalized – minus 6

29 people in ICU – plus 2

15 people on Ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

659 total outbreaks reported – plus 4

64 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on July 29, 2020. Information released as of July 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 116,116 – plus 317

8,933 deaths – plus 10

101,130 recoveries – plus 468

110,063 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)

Canada is still at 22nd on the global cases list

Figures Around the World:

Total number of cases Globally – 17.03 million Deaths – 668,000+

Total United States cases – 4.5 million (26.1% worldwide) Deaths – 152,500+ (22.8% worldwide) Top 5 states with rising cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona



Top five highest countries of infections and their case increase in last seven days:

United States – 4.5 million (+452,000)

Brazil – 2.6 million (+322,000)

India – 1.65 million (+350,000)

Russia – 840,000 (+40,000)

South Africa – 485,000 (+74,000)

The next five countries (in order of highest cases) are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Iran and the United Kingdom.

