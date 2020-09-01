Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 1st Update. Active cases in Oakville are rising as both Halton school boards delay the school year start. COVID patients in Ontario hospitals are up 30% and Quebec is leading new daily cases.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, August 31, 2020. Case information released on September 1, 2020 for end of day yesterday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 294 – plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 322 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 308 (96% of all cases) – no change
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 311 (97% of cases)
- 1 case in OTMH – no change
- 11 possible active cases – plus 1
Status in Halton:
- 981 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 3
- 929 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) – plus 6
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 27 active cases – minus 3
- 1 case in hospital – no change
Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 1, 2020 for the end of day August 31, 2020.
- 42,421 confirmed cases – plus 112
- 1,240 active cases – plus 19
- 38,369 recovered cases, 90.4% of all cases – plus 92
- 2,812 deaths – plus 1
- 41,181 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.2%
- 23,545 completed tests yesterday
- 65 people hospitalized – plus 16
- 17 people in ICU – minus 1
- 5 people on ventilators – minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Canada has conducted 5.4 million plus tests
- Quebec is leading new daily cases
- CEBA program extended to October 31, 2020
- The United States surpasses 6 million cases
- India now averages half a million new cases per week
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 31, 2020. Information released as of September 1, 2020 at 2:15 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 129,200 – plus 248
- 5,646 active cases – plus 38
- 9,129 deaths – plus 3
- 114,425 recoveries – plus 207
- 122,991 resolved cases (95.2% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases – 25.5 million
- Total United States cases – 6.05 million (24.3% worldwide)
- Deaths – 183,500+ (22% worldwide)
- States with the highest number of cases per million are Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States – 6.05 million (+290,000)
- Brazil – 3.9 million (+285,000)
- India – 3.7 million (+523,500)
- Russia – 997,000 (+33,500)
- Peru – 650,000 (+52,000)
Tags:
coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Halton, Health, News, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, September 1st 2020, Town of Oakville, World News