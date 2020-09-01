Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 1st Update. Active cases in Oakville are rising as both Halton school boards delay the school year start. COVID patients in Ontario hospitals are up 30% and Quebec is leading new daily cases.

Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has its first COVID-19 patient in nearly one month

New cases continue to surpass recoveries Active cases in Oakville rise 25% in 7 days

HCDSB delays start of school year

HDSB delays the start of the new school year by at least one week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, August 31, 2020. Case information released on September 1, 2020 for end of day yesterday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 294 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 322 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 308 (96% of all cases) – no change

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 311 (97% of cases)

1 case in OTMH – no change

11 possible active cases – plus 1

Status in Halton:

981 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 3

929 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) – plus 6

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

27 active cases – minus 3

1 case in hospital – no change

Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario again averages over 100 new daily cases

The province reaches 700 total institutional outbreaks

Two Toronto shopping malls declare outbreaks

Ontario could receive $763.34 million from Ottawa for safe return to school programs

Hospitalizations up 30% from yesterday

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 1, 2020 for the end of day August 31, 2020.

42,421 confirmed cases – plus 112

1,240 active cases – plus 19

38,369 recovered cases, 90.4% of all cases – plus 92

2,812 deaths – plus 1

41,181 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.2%

23,545 completed tests yesterday

65 people hospitalized – plus 16

17 people in ICU – minus 1

5 people on ventilators – minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

700 total outbreaks reported – plus 5

37 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 3

Canada has conducted 5.4 million plus tests

Quebec is leading new daily cases

CEBA program extended to October 31, 2020

The United States surpasses 6 million cases

India now averages half a million new cases per week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on August 31, 2020. Information released as of September 1, 2020 at 2:15 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 129,200 – plus 248

5,646 active cases – plus 38

9,129 deaths – plus 3

114,425 recoveries – plus 207

122,991 resolved cases (95.2% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases – 25.5 million Deaths – 851,000+

Total United States cases – 6.05 million (24.3% worldwide) Deaths – 183,500+ (22% worldwide) States with the highest number of cases per million are Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi



Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

United States – 6.05 million (+290,000)

Brazil – 3.9 million (+285,000)

India – 3.7 million (+523,500)

Russia – 997,000 (+33,500)

Peru – 650,000 (+52,000)

