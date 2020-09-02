Advertisement
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 2nd Update. Oakville’s one COVID-19 hospital patient is released. The town’s one new, probable case and two recoveries are the only ones in Halton.
Ontario has its seventh day in a row with over 100 cases while Quebec leads new cases in Canada. Russia becomes the fourth country to reach 1 million cases.
Note: New Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 1, 2020. Case information released on September 2, 2020 for end of day yesterday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 294 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 29 – plus 1
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 323 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 310 (96% of all cases) – plus 2
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (97% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH – minus 1
- 10 possible active cases – minus 1
Status in Halton:
- 982 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 1
- 931 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) – plus 2
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 26 active cases – minus 1
- Zero cases in hospital – minus 1
Note: Halton Region’s recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
- Ontario has its seventh day in a row with over 100 new cases
- But for the first of them, recoveries are higher
- 70% of new cases are in Toronto, Peel and York regions
- 29 regions had 5 or fewer cases
- 21 had zero new cases
- Six more institutional outbreaks start in Ontario with zero outbreaks being resolved
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 2, 2020 for the end of day September 1, 2020.
- 42,554 confirmed cases – plus 133
- 1,236 active cases – minus 4
- 38,506 recovered cases, 90.5% of all cases – plus 137
- 2,812 deaths – no change
- 41,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%
- 24,004 completed tests yesterday
- 60 people hospitalized – minus 5
- 13 people in ICU – minus 4
- 9 people on ventilators – plus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News’ last update on September 1, 2020. Information released as of September 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 129,691 – plus 312
- 5,739 active cases – plus 93
- 9,134 deaths – plus 5
- 114,818 recoveries – plus 214
- 123,210 resolved cases (95.0% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases – 25.8 million
- Total United States cases – 6.1 million (24.3% worldwide)
- Deaths – 185,000+ (22% worldwide)
- States with the most new cases per capita are Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota
- The most infected state per capita remains Louisiana
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States – 6.05 million (+295,000)
- Brazil – 3.95 million (+280,000)
- India – 3.77 million (+535,000)
- Russia – 1 million (+33,500)
- Peru – 657,000 (+52,000)
Tags:
coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Halton, Health, News, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, September 2nd 2020, Town of Oakville, World News