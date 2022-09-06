Eleven Sheridan alumni vie for Dora Awards

× Expand Dora Mavor Moore Awards

Eleven Sheridan College alumni have been nominated for the 2022 Dora Mavor Moore Awards in recognition of their excellence in professional theatre, dance, and opera in Toronto over the last year.

The nominations were announced by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) last week on August 29. The Awards show ceremony and celebration will be held at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The Dora awards honour the late Dora Mavor Moore - a beloved teacher, director, and champion of the performing arts.

Here's a full list of the alumni who’ve been nominated:

In the category of Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Vanessa Sears ( Music Theatre Performance ’15 ) has been nominated for Is God Is, which leads the General Theatre Division with 10 nominations.

Germaine Konji (Music Theatre Performance '20) has received two nominations: Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role for Into the Woods, and Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Dixon Road.

Chris Tsujiuchi (Music Theatre Performance '10) has earned a nomination for Outstanding Musical Direction for Into the Woods.

Three alumni have been nominated for their work in Sweeney Todd, which has earned the most nods with 13 nominations. They are: Noah Beemer (Music Theatre Performance '19) and Tess Benger (Music Theatre Performance '09), who've been nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role; and Cameron Carver (Music Theatre Performance '10) who received the nod for Outstanding Original Choreography. Benger was earlier nominated for the 2020 Dora Awards in the category of Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Sunday in the Park with George.

Qasim Khan (Theatre and Drama Studies '08) is part of the team that has been nominated in three awards categories – Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble – for The Home Play.

Four alumni have been nominated for their work in Alice in Wonderland: Tyler J. Seguin (Theatre and Drama Studies '06), Outstanding Direction; Cayne Kitagawa (Theatre and Drama Studies '21), Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble; Lauren Wolanski (Theatre and Drama Studies '17), Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble; and Muhaddisah Batoo (Theatre and Drama Studies '21), Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble.

Congratulations to all of this year's nominees - let's hope our local talent bring home a win!

More information about Sheridan at this year's awards can be found online here.