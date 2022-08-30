12 fun and delicious ways to enjoy watermelon this holiday weekend

× Expand Michele Bogle Watermelon Cake

It’s watermelon season! Sadly, it also marks the end of summer. Don’t let the long weekend go by without including one of the most versatile and favourite fruits to eat as part of your celebration.

You might be surprised to know that watermelon is actually classified as a vegetable, should the question come up on trivia night.

The history of watermelon dates back 5,000 years ago to South Africa. The melon, made up of 92 percent water, was prized as a source of hydration and was used by indigenous people in the Kalahari Desert region.

Experts list watermelon as one of the top healthiest fruits to eat. In fact, most of us throw away an edible part of the melon that is rich in nutrients; the rind.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation informs us that consuming 7 to 10 servings a day of fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer. Statistically, only 40.1 percent of Canadian adults consume the recommended amount.

Listed here are many tasty reasons to cut open a watermelon to get your daily dose of vitamins and nutrients without thinking about it.

Pinterest Fruit Boat

Fruit Boat

Get creative with this idea. There are countless ways to turn the hollowed-out melon into a centrepiece for a themed party. Your guests won’t stop talking about it.

Pinterest has some terrific ideas for you to try.

The Pioneer Woman Grilled Watermelon

Grilled

Grilling many fruits brings out more robust flavours and/or enhances them, like watermelon. It takes on a smoky-sweet flavour that is truly out of this world.

Use thick pieces to avoid breaking the delicate fruit. Set your grill on medium, instead of hot, to prevent scorching the wedges while cooking for 3 minutes on each side. Wow your guests with the expert grill marks that you can achieve. Be careful of it sticking.

Michele Bogle Watermelon Sculpture

Sculpture

No one likes a show-off, but they can forgive the watermelon for looking so fabulous in disguise. The internet is full of fun ideas.

The fruit is forgiving, and the conversation it generates makes it worth the time it will take to carve out that image that may or may not be clear to guests – but that’s part of the fun!

Sangria

There are countless flavours for one of the most popular summertime drinks, but if you haven't tried it yet, set some out in a pitcher at your gathering this weekend and wait for the reactions.

The Salty Marshmallow Watermelon Sangria

Here is a great recipe from The Salty Marshmallow to try.

Michele Bogle Watermelon Cake

Cake

This showstopper is both easy to create and easier to consume. It never fails to wow onlookers. It’s an impressive centrepiece on your dessert table that needs little explanation.

Domestically Blissful Watermelon Fruit Leather

Fruit Leather

Fruit roll-ups have been popular for a couple of generations. The only difference between the fruit leather and a roll-up is the thickness.

The fruit is blended, drained of excess water, spread out on a cookie pan and cooked slowly in the oven to dehydrate. Extra sweetener can be added, so your kids won’t know it’s a healthy snack. Domestically Blissful has an easy-to-use recipe.

Dash of Butter Watermelon Jerky

Jerky

These snacks are traditionally made of beef, cut into thin strips, and slowly cooked in an oven under low heat for the better part of 24 hours. Making jerky seals in the flavours and nutrients while dehydrating the beef to make it last longer.

Take the same process, but use watermelon. What a treat! I bet it’s hard to believe that this watery fruit could transform into a snack with a snap. Here is a great recipe from Dash of Butter. Make these simple and healthy snacks for you and your kids.

Key Ingredient Watermelon Infused Water

Flavoured Water

Watermelon and basil-infused water, otherwise known as detox water, is not only delicious and refreshing but good for you too. It quite often hydrates people quicker because it’s less boring, so they drink more. An excellent idea to serve during a party and to serve yourself the next morning.

We covered some of the health benefits of eating watermelon. Basil's benefits include compounds that can help to alleviate anxiety and depression, increase your ability to think clearly and lower the risk for age-related memory loss.

Here is a simple recipe by Key Ingredient. Modify it by adding different fruits.

Berries.com Watermelon Margarita

Margarita in a Bowl

The most successful parties have margarita’s being made behind the bar. Everyone has a tequila story to tell. These drinks will bring back all the memories and have you sharing stories, good or bad.

Watermelon, in any recipe, pairs well with strawberry. The presentation in half of a hollowed-out watermelon rind has fun all over it. If you have some cute little umbrellas for the top, everyone enjoying one will imagine themselves at an island resort.

Another simple recipe. This one needs overnight prep. Halve and hollow out the small melons. Freeze the melon pieces in one container and freeze the rinds separately. Before use, blend the watermelon pieces, strawberry and tequila together and voilà. The complete but straightforward recipe can be found on Berries.com.

Beautiful Mess Watermelon Jello Shots

Jello Shots

A Beautiful Mess shares the most incredible jello shot idea ever! She came up with the concept of making the jello right inside the partially hollowed-out watermelon. Add your favourite chilled vodka to some red jello powder and extra gelatin to set it up in 3 to 4 hours.

Food and Wine Watermelon Salad

Salad

Food and Wine has published a flavourful salad from the archives of one of my favourite chefs, Jacques Pepin.

The salad possesses the earthy flavours of the Tabasco sauce, kalamata olives and feta cheese. There is a tanginess from the lemon and onion. The watermelon and mint bring freshness to the mixture, making it light and an excellent choice to serve on a hot summer’s day.

Kids Activities Blog Watermelon Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

How about a beautiful watermelon salsa on the table? The applications are endless. Watermelon just adds a little extra something to an already delightful mixture.

Kids Activities Blog has a good selection of ideas, like watermelon gummy bears, but I just thought this good-for-you condiment might appeal to many this holiday weekend.