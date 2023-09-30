20 dynamic Indigenous resources for children and adults

× Expand Unsplash

This list of literature from Our Kids Network (OKN) Indigenous Literacy and Truth Resource Hub brings Indigenous perspectives, traditions and experiences to the forefront.

Discover Indigenous business through Shop First Nations and support local First Nations, Inuit and Métis businesses driving positive change and transformative impact.

OKN has created a rich list of books for children, adults and teachers in close consultation with the Indigenous community.

Indigenous Literacy and Truth Resources

Portage & Main Press

Truth and Reconciliation in Canadian Schools by Pamela Rose Toulouse

For teachers looking for a culturally relevant and holistic approach to residential school history that facilitates relationship building and promotes ways to engage in reconciliation activities. Book for grades K-12.

Indigenous Relations: Insights, tips & Suggestions to make Reconciliation a reality by Bob Joseph with Cynthia F. Joseph

Bob and Cynthia Joseph provide an excellent resource to assist all Canadians and organizations on effective steps to move Truth and Reconciliation forward - a must-read.

Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death and Hard Truths in a Northern City by Tanya Talaga

Tanya Talaga delves into the lives of seven Indigenous students who died while attending high school in Thunder Bay.

Elements of Indigenous Style by Gregory Younging

This reference book is essential for all people writing about Indigenous people. It provides incredible insight into proper terms and word use, complete with case studies.

Indigenous Relations Insights, Tips and Suggestions to make Reconciliation a Reality by Bob Joseph

Practical tools that will help you respectfully avoid missteps in your business interactions and personal relationships with Indigenous Peoples.

21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act by Bob Joseph

This 2019 Bill Duthie Bookseller's Choice Award winner is an essential resource to understand the intent and repercussions of the Indian Act on Indigenous people in Canada.

Trust Before Truth: How Non-Indigenous Canadians Become Allies (online resource)

The thought-provoking article uses Bene Brown’s Trust Framework to discuss Truth and Reconciliation.

Indigenous Writes A Guide to First Nations, Metis & Inuit Issues in Canada by Chelsea Vowel

This book is an essential read for those interested in Indigenous history and contemporary politics in what is now Canada. An excellent book by Chelsea Vowel.

A Girl Called Echo Vol 1. Pemmican Wars Vol. 2,3,4 also available by Katherena Vermette and illustrated by Scott Henderson

A time travel story that mixes two time periods as seen through the eyes of a young teen named Echo. Echo hears the story about the Pemmican Wars in history class and is transported to that time period. Pemmican Wars: A Girl Called Echo, volume 1, was selected in the Young Adult/Adult Category Longlist for First Nation Communities READ 2018. Grades 5 to 10.

Nibi is Water by Joanne Robertson, Translated by Isadore Toulouse and Shirley Williams

Respecting the gift of water is one of the first teachings. This book explores water and its importance in our lives. Written from an Anishnawbe perspective. Children’s book: Preschool to K.

Orca Book Publishers

You Hold Me Up / Gimanaadenim by Monique Gray-Smith, Illustrated by Danielle Daniel and translated into Anishinaabemowin by Angela Mesic and Margaret Noodin

Beautiful book about friendship and kindness. Available in Plains Cree (y dialect) and English. You Hold Me Up in English was selected in the Children’s Category Longlist for First Nation Communities READ 2019. Children’s Book: Preschool to Grade 2.

My Heart Fills with Happiness by Monique Gray-Smith, Illustrated by Julie Flett

Well-known author Monique Gray-Smith pens a beautiful early years illustrated board book about what makes us happy and brings us joy. My Heart Fills with Happiness was selected in the Children’s Category Longlist for First Nation Communities READ 2018 Children’s Book: Pre-school to Kindergarten.

Go Show the World: A celebration of Indigenous heroes by Wab Kinew, Illustrated by Joe Morse

Author Wab Kinew’s brightly illustrated picture book highlights 14 Indigenous role models. Children’s Book: Grades 2 to 6.

As Long as the River Flow by Larry Loyie with Constance Brissenden, Illustrated by Heather D. Holmlund

Cree author Larry Loyie writes about his last summer with his family before going to residential school. He highlights how his education at home was disrupted by the residential school system. It won the Norma Fleck Award for Canadian Children's Non-Fiction in 2003. Children’s non-fiction book: Grades 4 to 7.

Fatty Legs: A True Story by Christy Jordan-Fenton & Margaret Pokiak-Fenton, Illustrated by Liz Amini-Holmes

A young Inuit girl wants to learn to read so badly she is willing to leave home for residential school. When she arrives, a mean-spirited nun is intent on making her time at school difficult. This book was a Golden Oak 2012 Nominee and a First Nation Communities Read 2012; Children’s non-fiction book: Grades 4 to 7.

Annick Press

A Stranger at Home: A True Story by Christy Jordan-Fenton & Margaret Pokiak-Fenton, Illustrated by Liz Amini-Holmes

A sequel to Fatty Legs. After returning home from residential school, Margaret moves through feelings of rejection as she tries to reconnect with her family, language and culture. This book was a First Nation Communities Read 2013-2014 Short List. Children’s non-fiction book: Grades 4 to 6.

Kookum’s Red Shoes by Peter Eyvindson, Illustrated by Sheldon Dawson.

An elderly Kookum (grandmother) recounts her experiences at residential school – a time that changed her forever. The book has been described as running parallel to The Wizard of Oz. Children’s book: Grades 9 to 12.

Artic Stories by Michael Kusugak

Ten-year-old Agatha explains her childhood experiences at the residential schools in a trio of stories by beloved Inuit and award-winning author Michael Kusagak. Children’s book: Kindergarten to Grade 3.

Shi-shi-etko by Nicola Campbell, Illustrated by Kim LaFave

Shi-shi-etko is a young girl who has four days before she leaves home for residential school. Her family has many teachings to share with her about her culture and the land. Children’s book: Grades 1 to 5

Shin-chi’s Canoe by Nicola Campbell, Illustrated by Kim LaFave

The sequel to Shi-shi-etko. This book tells the story of 6-year-old Shin Chi as he heads to residential school for the first time. It won the 2009 Winner of English Language Children's Book of the TD Canadian Children's Literature Award. Children’s book: Grades 1 to 4.