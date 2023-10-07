The perfect Thanksgiving wine: a Sommelier's perspective

× Expand © Cynthia Silversides Tre Amici Wine Agency and Rita Tonino from Campo alls Sughera - Bolgheri DOC, Italy

Wishing you a happy Thanksgiving weekend with wine! But which one to drink with your turkey? There are many answers to this question, and they are all right.

For white wine drinkers, an oaked Chardonnay, Alsation-style Gewürztraminer or Pinot Gris will give you a little spice to go with your roast turkey and fixings. For red wine drinkers, look for a varietal or style that is more on the fruity side and not overly tannic.

Pinot Noir is always a good choice which can have both fruitiness and earthiness to it, pairing well with a lot of side dishes. Blends based on Grenache - think Rhône, like Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Gigondas, and blends based on Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa, Bordeaux, or Tuscany can all have a good fruit-forward style which can match the intensity of your feast!

Tre Amici and Campo alla Sughera

During the Oakville Wine Enthusiasts Club (OWEC) wine tasting in September, Tre Amici Wine Agency and their special guest Rita Tonini from Campo alla Sughera (DOC of Bolgheri, Italy), gave a wonderful presentation on wines from Tuscany.

Among them was a beautiful Super Tuscan that Rita supplied, the 2008 Arnione, a red blend comprised of 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc, and 20% Petit Verdot.

In the land of Bordeaux, this blend could be a typical offering from the left bank, minus the generous percentage of Petit Verdot interestingly found in Bolgheri wines - not as prevalent in Bordeaux as it once was. A late-ripening grape which thrives in the sunny hills of this region, it adds fruitiness and acidity to the final wine. Rita told the group, “Bolgheri is the Tuscan answer to Bordeaux.”