Baked trout with mango salsa recipe in 30 minutes

Baked Trout and Mango Salsa 30-minute meal

Mexican cuisine is easily identified by its presence of fresh ingredients, citrus and bold spices. This 30-minute simple recipe packs a punch with a varietal avalanche of intoxicating flavours. Its aromatics alone will bring everyone to the kitchen.

Don’t be intimidated by this dish. If you do not yet possess the skills to scale or gut a whole fish, your local fishmonger will be more than happy to do it for you.

If you are up to the challenge, this brief how-to article from The Spruce Eats explains how to do it yourself in nine simple steps.

Should the technique used for filleting the fish at the end of the cook be new, please check out this quick and easy two-minute how-to video from Serious Eats to make the process easier.

The savoury combination of ingredients added to the fish stand on their own, but your palate will welcome the unequalled freshness of mango salsa.

The herbs used to create this plate each have a distinct flavour profile but are well balanced. Sauvignon Blanc, white wine with herbal notes and acidity, would pair nicely without masking the meal’s essence.

Note: Keep the fish refrigerated until use.

Recipe for Baked Trout with Mango Salsa

PREPARATION TIME: 30 min YIELDS: 4 servings

Equipment

Shallow baking pan, aluminum foil, plastic wrap, cutting board, paring knife, fillet knife or sharp kitchen knife without a serrated edge, measuring cup, non-stick skillet, heat-resistant spatula, clean kitchen towel, pastry brush, small mixing bowl, medium-sized mixing bowl, fork, rolling-pin

Fish ingredients

1 kilogram or 2 whole fish (trout), scaled and gutted

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 large cloves garlic, minced

1 lemon, halved, then each half thinly sliced

1 tsp rosemary, dried

2 tsp thyme, dried

½ tsp chilli pepper, dried

1 tsp sage

salt

freshly ground black pepper

Flatbread ingredients

1 ⅔ cup flour

¾ cup milk

1 Tbsp vinegar

1 tsp salt

4 Tbsp olive oil

Salsa ingredients

3 ripe mangoes, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ cup red onion, chopped

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ tsp salt

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450℉. Line the baking pan with aluminum foil. Rinse both fish one more time inside and out. Pat the outside dry with a clean towel. Set the fish on the aluminum-lined pan.

Step 2 - Fish preparation and cooking

Mix together the garlic, rosemary, thyme, sage, and chilli peppers in a small bowl. With the pastry brush, apply olive oil to the exterior of the fish on both sides and inside. Divide the spice mixture and fill the cavity of each fish with the herb mixture as well as 3 to 4 slices of lemon.

With the fillet knife, create a few one-inch slits evenly spaced on the top side of each fish. Lightly dust the top with salt and freshly ground pepper. Insert three half slices of lemon into the slits. Place the pan in the centre rack of the oven for 20 minutes or until the fish reaches an internal temperature of 145°F. Let them rest.

Step 3 - Flatbread preparation

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine flour, milk and vinegar to form a dough. Lightly flour a clean surface and briefly knead the dough by hand until it becomes smooth and elastic. Roll the dough into a log shape and cover it with plastic wrap. Let the dough rest for 15 minutes in the refrigerator.

Step 4 - Salsa preparation

On a cutting board, prepare the mango, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. In a mixing bowl, gently toss with lime juice, cilantro and salt. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 5 - Flatbread cooking

Divide the dough into 12 equal parts. On a lightly floured, clean surface, roll out each piece into thin rounds.

Heat the skillet on medium. Sprinkle the skillet with olive oil. Laying one round in the pan at a time, cook the flatbread until puffed and browned, approximately one minute on each side—season with salt. Add more olive oil to the pan as needed.

Step 6

Fillet the fish for serving. Enjoy!