Originally popular with ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans, flatbreads, later known as pizza, dates back thousands of years.

Michele Bogle Mushroom and Sweet Pepper Pizza

A more modern flatbread, born along the western coast of Italy in the city of Naples, was consumed by Naples’ poor. The garnishes would include tomatoes, cheese, oil, anchovies and garlic.

In 1905, Lombardi’s on Spring Street in Manhattan was one of the first documented pizzerias in the United States, still operating today.

The end of World War II saw pizza’s popularity take off in the United States and not until the 1960s in Canada.

Michele Bogle Greek Pizza

Pizza was no longer seen as an ethnic treat but became increasingly identified as fast, fun food. Its traditional toppings have been modified in parts of North America to include alternatives like salmon, chicken, olives, and assorted other ingredients enjoyed today.

The new and improved postwar pizza had a full-circle moment back to Italy. When made popular in America, the dish once considered peasant food was now enjoyed by all.

Today American chains like Domino’s and Pizza Hut thrive in 60 countries.

Many enjoy the convenience of ordering pizza. Most don’t think it worthwhile to make their own. Pizza lovers seldom wander from their favourite pizza crusts, loyal to a fault.

Michele Bogle Sausage, Onion and Ham Pizza

The pizza recipe below removes the lengthy, traditional methods from the process. It instead offers a simple golden crust that you can customize any way you desire with as many toppings without the added cost in just minutes.

The crust in this recipe is thin. Roll the dough out thicker and add two minutes to the cook. It will also result in a smaller pizza but equally as delicious.

Give it a try. What do you have to lose besides those big cardboard boxes taking over your recycling bin?

30-Minute Pizza Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 30 min YIELDS: 2 small pies/8 slices

Equipment

Medium cast iron skillet, small lidded saucepan, heat-resistant spatula, large cutting board, pizza cutter, measuring cup, mixing spoon, rolling pin, mixing bowl, pastry brush

Ingredients

Pizza Sauce -

1 cup tomato purée

2 garlic cloves, halved

1 ½ Tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp basil

Pizza Dough -

1 cup self-rising flour

⅔ cup plain yogurt

1 Tbsp olive oil

Toppings of choice

Instructions

Step 1

Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet on medium heat. Infuse garlic pieces into the oil by sautéing them for 1 minute.

Step 2

Reduce the heat to low and mix in the purée, salt and basil.

Step 3

Cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 4

While the sauce is cooking, prepare toppings.

Step 5

Preheat the oven to 500℉. Grease the skillet and set the skillet in the oven.

Step 6

Combine flour and yogurt in a mixing bowl, and transfer to a lightly floured board or clean surface. By hand, lightly knead the dough for two minutes. Add a little flour if the board or hands are sticky.

Step 7

Divide the dough in half. Keep the surface well-floured. Roll out the dough, rotating a quarter turn for each roll until the dough is a ¼ inch thick.

Step 8

Remove the pan from the oven. Place the disc of dough into the pan. With oiled fingers, carefully adjust the shape to the bottom.

Step 9

Brush the top and side edges with oil. Place the skillet back into the oven for 2 minutes.

Step 10

Remove the skillet from the oven, flip the crust, and brush the sauce evenly around the disc. Add desired toppings.

Step 11

Place the skillet in the oven for 5 to 7 minutes until the cheese lightly caramelizes.

Repeat for the second pizza.

Cut the pizzas and serve!