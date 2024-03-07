OFFA screens 500 Days in the Wild at sold-out Women's Day fundraiser

× Expand Tyler Collins / Oakville News

Kicking off International Women's History Month, the Oakville Festivals of Film & Art (OFFA) presented their fourth annual movie fundraiser this week, screening Dianne Whelan's new film 500 Days in the Wild and raising money for The Women's Centre of Halton.

The sold-out event at Film.Ca Cinemas saw an audience of nearly 200 people commemorating the work of women in the arts and the efforts and talents of female artists both in Oakville and Halton.

Hosted by local speaker and comedienne Carole Bertuzzi-Luciani hosted the evening, featuring live music from singer/songwriter Sydney Mae and and a drum presentation by Grandmother’s Voice and Butterfly Spirit Drum Circle of Women.

Ticket holders included local artists and VIP donors, including tickets with snacks, beer or wine and copies of Whelan's books, including The Vanishing Land: A Woman’s Journey to the Canadian Arctic and Base Camp: 40 Days on Everest.

The new documentary features award-winning director and cinematographer, photographer and author Dianne Whelan's six year journey walking the entirety of Canada's Trans-Canada Trail from coast to coast, in an over six-year journey spanning thousands of kilometres.

Whelan is the only person to complete this epic journey of discovery—hiking, biking, paddling, snowshoeing and skiing across the country. Best of the all, the film featured a live Q&A with Whelan, who spoke with the audience on Zoom after the film from her home on Saltspring Island, B.C. and moderated by Oakville News arts writer Tyler Collins.

A proceed from all ticket sales are going to The Women’s Centre of Halton, who OFFA calls "an important community partner for women who are experiencing crisis or distress, or who are in transition. The Women’s Centre of Halton is a safe place for all women to find personal empowerment."

This the third of five events scheduled by OFFA this winter and spring season, with their next event being a screening on March 20 and their annual Canadian Film Day event on April 17. Their 11th annual film festival will take place in Oakville this June.