Bronte is going to the Arts!

× Expand David Sims and Adam Northwood

This Monday, August 1, 2022, Bronte will again be taken over by over 180 artists with the annual Art in the Park Oakville show and sale. After two years of hiatus due to Covid19, Art in the Park is once again back in Oakville.

Ever since its inception in 1965, Art in the Park Oakville has attracted artists from all over Ontario, Canada and beyond, displaying a variety of media, including painting, drawing, photography, pottery, jewelry, fibre arts, sculpture, wood, glass and digital art.

You and your family can enjoy a unique Art experience, watching many live demonstrations and hands-on activities while finding unique gifts and keepsakes - from stylish sculptures to one-of-a-kind coffee mugs, jewelry, paintings, and so much more.

This is art like you’ve never seen before in a gallery or a museum. Stroll down the rows of booths and discover artists and art forms you may never have seen before. The beauty of this outdoor art festival is the chance to meet the artists who create the work, talk to them and sometimes make lifelong connections.

Out of curiosity, I checked the roster of artists as far back as 2006 and found artists who were participating even then. I bet they could tell you stories about the show 16 years ago.

Today, we have art forms they could not have imagined, artists who put their original art on everyday items and pieces of clothing, and even artists who upcycle paintings and make something entirely new. Like the quaint fishing village of Bronte, art, artists, and artwork are changing and evolving every year.

Many artists travel quite a distance to participate, but the arts are strong in Oakville. Forty-seven of these artists, or almost 26%, are from right here in Oakville, and eight are Oakville Art Society members. The arts and artists are alive and well in Oakville.

Just look at the boulders running around the park, and you will find "Rocky Balboa," the rock snake made of hand-painted river rocks, a community art project that started in 2021 during the pandemic and keeps growing! There is something to be discovered for all ages at this show. Art in the Park is a family-friendly event, and you are welcome to bring along your pet.

Ready to take a break? Art in the park features several rest areas, where you take a load off and enjoy a beverage or snack from our food trucks and beer garden while enjoying the ambience. Even if you know nothing about art, you will come home with a new appreciation for all art forms and perhaps a new favourite.

Come and join us! Art in the Park Oakville takes place on Monday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park in Bronte. Admission is $5.00 for adults, which supports the programs of the Oakville Art Society, a charitable organization.

For more information, call the Oakville Art Society at 905-827-5711 or email artintheparkoakville@gmail.com or info@oakvilleartsociety.com.