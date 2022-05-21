Capture Oakville to announce 2022 winners at June 3 gala

× Expand Brian Brownlee (Oakville Camera Club) Blue Heron Breakfast Capture Oakville's 2021 Grand Prize winning photograph

The Oakville Camera Club (OCC) is gearing up to announce the winners of the 2022 Capture Oakville photography contest. Winners will be announced at a gala event on Friday, June 3, 2022, being held for the first time after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

This is the 16th annual contest held by the OCC. The grand prize winner is awarded a $1,000 prize. (Picture above is the 2021 grand prize winner, Brian Brownlee's "Blue Heron Breakfast".)

"We are thrilled to be able to host this event again in 2022," said Capture Oakville Chair and OCC President Bernie Cook. "So many of our members and the community regard this as a premiere event, celebrating not only excellence in photography, but also celebrating our community and residents of Oakville."

Capture Oakville is an annual photography competition that is open to "all Ontario residents across all levels of photography skills." The competition includes a variety of categories from its flagship category, to others including:

Capture Oakville - The Streets of Oakville (the only category required to be shot within the Town of Oakville’s borders)

People and Portraits

Black and White

Landscape

Nature and Wildlife

Exploration (the newest category)

"We added Exploration to the OCC programme this year, as an additional member benefit," said Robin King, Director of Education for OCC.

"It was borne out the desire of members to stay connected during COVID, but in conjunction with the pursuit of learning more about the photography process and our tools. The natural progression was to include it as part of the competition."

Cook continues, "We want to thank The Town of Oakville Cultural Grant Program and the Oakville Arts Council for their continued support of both our club and this event. It is with their support that our Club and events like this can continue."

There are 78 finalists in this year’s event. These top photographs will be framed and exhibited in the main Gallery at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community Cultural Centre starting June 3, 2022 with the awards ceremony and opening night reception. Entry to the event is free.

Along with First, Second, Third, and Honourable Mention prizes for each of the six (6) categories, winners will be presented at the evenings Awards Ceremony.

Oakville Camera Club was founded in 2006 by Kieley Hickey and Bill Smith, who had a passion for photography and their community. The OCC’s focus is "to provide opportunities for photographers of all skill levels in our community." The OCC has over 100 members and is supported entirely by volunteers.

For more information on the OCC is online here, and info on the Capture Oakville contest is on their website here.