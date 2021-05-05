Oakville Choral and OFFA hosting virtual film event

× Expand ZUZUVOD

Oakville Choral and Oakville Festivals of Film & Art are coming together to host a virtual event this Thursday, May 6, 2021 on a new platform called Zuzu Video on Demand. Some proceeds will go to support Halton's Positive Space Network, which focuses on providing safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth.

The show will kick off with a choral performance by Craig Hella Johnson. He will be performing pieces from his album ‘Considering Matthew Shepard’. The following main attraction will be a film directed by Michele Josue – Matt Shepard is a Fiend of Mine. The show will start at 7:30pm and will be available to watch for the following week.

Oakville Choral

Oakville Choral is a choir based in Oakville directed by David Bowser. They have switched to virtual operations to be Covid-safe. Being established in 1960, Oakville Choral is the longest running choir in Oakville. Oakville Choral is open for anyone in Halton to join. Anyone is welcome without an audition. The choir focuses on keeping choral music alive and appreciating music within the community.

Oakville Festivals of Film & Art is an annual film festival that presents the Oakville Film Festival. The festival has occurred every June over the span of three days since 2014. This year the festival has been extended to seven days and has been modified to a hybrid experience.

There could possibly be live in-person film screenings, but there will definitely be virtual screenings. The festival features award-winning films, documentaries, and short films. The week of June 23 to 29, 2021 will present this year’s Oakville Film Festival.

OFFA

The event is meant to raise awareness and show support for the LGBTQ+ community, especially youth. In addition to showing support, 25% of each sold ticket will be donated to the Positive Space Network. This is an organization that focuses on providing safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youths, as well as improving the community and offering mental health support.

The event will be streamed on Zuzu Video on Demand and will be available for seven days. Tickets are $20 – $5 from each ticket will be donated to the Positive Space Network. Visit https://ott.zuzuvod.com/ to purchase tickets and show your support to the LGBTQ+ community!

For more information on this event visit https://offa.ca/product/films/matt-shepard-is-a-friend-of-mine-2021/.