Oakville Public Library will host Harry Potter party tomorrow virtually

The Oakville Public Library (OPL) is hosting a Harry Potter themed virtual trivia party on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for anyone in town.

According to a description, OPL says they are "combining the team spirit of Quidditch with Harry Potter Trivia to create a program of witch and wizard fun and competition."

While all ages are welcome, OPL specifies this program is specifically geared for children ages 8-12. "During the program," OPL's requirements read, "please make sure there is an adult nearby to supervise your child and to ensure the best possible use of internet resources, provide technical assistance and to maintain behaviour." The library also reminds parents that "The Library cannot and does not act in place of, or absence of, a parent or legal guardian."

The program will be conducted over the Zoom video platform. While a Zoom account is not required, OPL is asking registrants for the program to use their child's first name for "safety and attendance purposes."

Registrations are available online here with the Oakville Public Library website, where you can also learn more about the trivia program.