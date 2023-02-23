Light playground 'Wip Wap' lands in Downtown Oakville in March

× Expand Andre Pattenden

Wip Wap lights up Downtown Oakville's Towne Square from March 4 to 23. This interactive art installation features luminous musical seesaws that invite visitors to co-create when the lights and music intensify as the planks swing up and down. Dreamed up by Canadian designers from Lateral Office and CS Design, Wip Wap toured international and national cities and towns, including Montreal, London, and New York City.

We invite adults and kids of all ages to play daily from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The seesaws are part of the GLO DTO experience, an initiative poised to shed light on the dark days of winter.

"While residents and visitors are Downtown riding the seesaws, we invite them to play, shop, and dine," said Adrienne Gordon, Executive Director of the Downtown Oakville BIA.

Other GLO DTO activations