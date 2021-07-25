Adam Pottle - Sheridan's next Writer-in-Residence

The faculty, staff, and students of the Honours Bachelor of Creative Writing & Publishing program (CW&P) at Sheridan College welcomes poet, novelist, playwright, and creative force of nature Adam Pottle as the 2021-2022 CW&P Writer-in-Residence.

Pottle is an award-winning author whose work explores the beauty of Deafness and disability. He holds a Ph.D. in English literature with a particular interest in Canadian literature, poetry, disability studies, fiction, and horror.

Writing across a range of forms and genres, Pottle’s books include the poetry collection Beautiful Mutants (Caitlin Press, 2011), the novel Mantis Dreams: The Journal of Dr. Dexter Ripley (Caitlin Press, 2013), the novella The Bus (Quattro Books, 2016), and Voice (University of Regina Press, 2019) – his critically acclaimed memoir on Deafness and creativity.

Pottle’s works for the stage include the play Ultrasound, staged at Theatre Passe Muraille in 2016, and The Black Drum — the world's first all-Deaf musical, using sign language and signed music throughout. Called “a ground-breaking piece of Canadian theatre” by industry publication Broadway World, The Black Drum was produced in Toronto in June 2019 by the Deaf Culture Centre and Soulpepper Theatre. Following its world-premiere run in Toronto, the musical represented Canada at France's Festival Clin d'Oeil — the world’s largest Deaf arts festival.

In welcoming him to the post, CW&P’s Associate Dean Genevieve Amaral highlights his passionate curiosity for varieties of human experience and modes of creative expression, as well as his powerful advocacy for Deaf and disabled artists and Canadians. “Adam’s trailblazing, beautiful work is fearless, bold and eclectic,” she says. “We’re overjoyed that he’ll be bringing his considerable talents to Sheridan.”

The Writer-in-Residence is a non-teaching, community- and culture-builder whose work complements the CW&P curriculum. Pottle will spend his year at Sheridan completing a personal writing project, visiting and contributing to writing and publishing classes, leading virtual public workshops, and providing creative leadership, mentoring, and public outreach to and on behalf of the program and school.

Poet, Liz Howard was the inaugural Writer-in-Residence. She took on this role in the winter of 2020.