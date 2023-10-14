Easy Mushroom and Artichoke Canapé recipe

× Expand Michele Bogle Mushroom and Artichoke Canape recipe

The phrase, hors d’oeuvre is a French term that translates to "outside the meal."

The important distinction of hors d’oeuvres is that they are served before, or separately from a meal while mingling at an event or social gathering. Appetizers, often referenced interchangeably with hors d’oeuvres, are served while seated, ahead of a multi-course meal.

Looking for a new recipe to impress your friends with? This canapé is not only outrageously delicious, but very simple to prepare.

Why not serve it with a chilled glass of Pinot Noir? With its medium-high acidity levels, and boasting a silky texture on the palate, a Pinot makes a great pairing for dishes cooked with garlic.

Mushroom and Artichoke Canapé Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 30 min YIELDS: 30 pcs

Equipment

Cookie sheet, medium-sized skillet, heat-resistant spatula, measuring cup, teaspoon, fork, cutting board, paring knife, small mixing bowl

Ingredients

1 cup mushrooms, finely chopped

1 ½ cups artichoke hearts, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp butter

2 tsp ground black pepper

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

½ cup parmesan cheese, plus 2 Tbsp, grated

2 packages small phyllo shells, frozen

Instructions

Step 1

Leave the shells in the freezer while preparing the filling.

On medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the mushroom pieces and garlic until thoroughly blended together.

Sauté the mixture for 3 minutes and remove the pan from the heat. Allowing the mixture to cool.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 350℉.

Step 3

In a mixing bowl, combine the chopped artichoke, ground pepper, mayonnaise and a ½ cup of parmesan cheese with a fork.

Step 4

Incorporate the mushroom mixture into the mixing bowl. Space the shells out onto the cookie sheet. Spoon the filling evenly into the frozen phyllo shells.

Step 5

Top each canape with the remaining 2 tablespoons of grated cheese. Bake for 16 minutes. Enjoy!