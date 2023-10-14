Easy Mushroom and Artichoke Canapé recipe

Easy Mushroom and Artichoke Canapé recipe
Looking for a new hors d'oeuvre recipe to impress your friends with? This canapé is not only outrageously delicious, but can be whipped up in only 30 minutes.
30 min
30 min
30 pcs ×
1 cup mushrooms, finely chopped
1 ½ cups artichoke hearts, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp butter
2 tsp ground black pepper
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
½ cup parmesan cheese, plus 2 Tbsp, grated
2 pkg small phyllo shells, frozen
Michele Bogle
Mushroom and Artichoke Canape
recipe
The phrase, hors d’oeuvre is a French term that translates to "outside the meal."
The important distinction of hors d’oeuvres is that they are served before, or separately from a meal while mingling at an event or social gathering. Appetizers, often referenced interchangeably with hors d’oeuvres, are served while seated, ahead of a multi-course meal.
Looking for a new recipe to impress your friends with? This canapé is not only outrageously delicious, but very simple to prepare.
Why not serve it with a chilled glass of Pinot Noir? With its medium-high acidity levels, and boasting a silky texture on the palate, a Pinot makes a great pairing for dishes cooked with garlic.
Michele Bogle
Mushroom and Artichoke Canape
Recipe
Mushroom and Artichoke Canapé Recipe
Recipe by Michele Bogle
PREPARATION TIME: 30 min YIELDS: 30 pcs
Equipment
Cookie sheet, medium-sized skillet, heat-resistant spatula, measuring cup, teaspoon, fork, cutting board, paring knife, small mixing bowl
Ingredients
1 cup mushrooms, finely chopped
1 ½ cups artichoke hearts, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp butter
2 tsp ground black pepper
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
½ cup parmesan cheese, plus 2 Tbsp, grated
2 packages small phyllo shells, frozen
Instructions
Step 1
Leave the shells in the freezer while preparing the filling.
On medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the mushroom pieces and garlic until thoroughly blended together.
Sauté the mixture for 3 minutes and remove the pan from the heat. Allowing the mixture to cool.
Step 2
Preheat the oven to 350℉.
Step 3
In a mixing bowl, combine the chopped artichoke, ground pepper, mayonnaise and a ½ cup of parmesan cheese with a fork.
Step 4
Incorporate the mushroom mixture into the mixing bowl. Space the shells out onto the cookie sheet. Spoon the filling evenly into the frozen phyllo shells.
Step 5
Top each canape with the remaining 2 tablespoons of grated cheese. Bake for 16 minutes. Enjoy!