On Sept. 11, Oakville was treated to an art show like no other. With no walls, no tents, no tables, Art in my Garden was just the perfect intersection of willing homeowners and local artists.

× Expand Dale Egan Artist Wendy Inglis

It was the brainchild of Rachel Williams, an Oakville resident who dreamed up the idea last spring and put the pieces together to the delight of all. The notion seemed simple enough. With so many locals and visitors alike enjoying Olde Oakville these days, why not, in the course of their wanderings, have them come across an art show?

Oakville has many accomplished professional and amateur artists to provide the material, but how to display their amazing work? Rachel approached a few homeowners to see if they would mind a few easels set up on their front lawns and was met with plenty of yeses. Many of them even approached their neighbours to participate as well.

The whole event was titled "art in my garden" an Instagram account was established to raise awareness, with many of Lakeshore's merchants sharing the information on their Instagram feeds as well. Each of the artists contributed to the printing of signs and leaflets, and once word got out, more homeowners joined in, which enabled more artists to participate. Ultimately 29 artists participated at 18 locations.

The weather cooperated for the day of the show, and student volunteer counters, strategically positioned by Rachel, estimate close to 1,000 people strolled the neighbourhood, thrilled to meet and discuss the work with the artists themselves.

× Expand Dale Egan Artist Renata Chubb

"Art in my garden" was an incredibly successful day. To learn more, please check out the Instagram feed @artinmygarden or visit https://rwilliamsart.com/art-in-my-garden/.