Where nature meets art in the village by the lake

× Expand David Sims and Adam Northwood

Discover a world where creativity and nature intertwine at Art in the Park Oakville! Join us for an extraordinary day of art and wonder on Aug. 7 as this exciting outdoor fine art show and sale takes centre stage. Against the backdrop of Waterfront Heritage Park in Bronte, with its picturesque harbour and tranquil surroundings, immerse yourself in a haven that celebrates art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

The roots of Art in the Park Oakville trace back to a historic moment in 1965 when the talented artists of the Oakville Art Society showcased their masterpieces on the fence surrounding the famous 'Cottage in Coronation Park.' Passers-by were captivated by the artwork, and a tradition was born. Fast forward to today, and Art in the Park Oakville has blossomed into one of Ontario's premier fine art shows, boasting over 180 artists' booths, a delightful beer garden, and tantalizing food and ice cream trucks.

As you explore the multitude of artist booths, you'll be mesmerized by the kaleidoscope of artistic expressions on display. Each artwork is a testament to the unique perspectives and boundless talents of the participating artists. Engage with the creators, witness captivating live demonstrations, and discover that one-of-a-kind masterpiece that speaks to your soul.

Every imaginable medium finds its place at Art in the Park Oakville, from the traditional elegance of oil, acrylic, and watercolour paintings to the enchanting allure of glass, ceramics, photography, mixed media, sculpture, woodwork, fine jewelry, and even awe-inspiring digital art and light sculptures. While some artists are local talents, many come from far-flung corners of the globe, including Europe and South Africa, to showcase and sell their magnificent creations. Take a leisurely stroll through the booths, and let the beauty of their art transport you to new realms of imagination.

You'll be delighted to find that the artists are not only masters of their craft but also approachable and eager to engage in conversation. Picture witnessing a painter delicately brush strokes onto a canvas or a sketch artist skillfully capturing the essence of their subject. The friendly atmosphere of Art in the Park Oakville breaks down barriers and invites you to connect with these creative souls. Amidst the vibrant array of artwork, the sheer variety of shapes and colours can be dazzling. Don't worry; we've thought of everything! Rest areas are strategically placed throughout the event, providing a cozy spot to recharge, savour a refreshing beverage, sort through the business cards and brochures you've collected, and soak in the beauty of the day amidst the buzzing energy of artists at work.

By attending Art in the Park Oakville, you become an integral part of a vibrant artistic community, providing invaluable support and recognition to these talented independent artists. Your visit is a testament to your commitment to nurturing the creative spirit that thrives within Oakville, inspiring both established and emerging talents to continue sharing their gifts with the world.

So, please mark your calendars and join us on Monday, Aug. 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the idyllic Waterfront Heritage Park in Oakville. Admission is a mere $5.00 (cash only) for adults, a small contribution that goes towards supporting the remarkable programs of the Oakville Art Society, a charitable organization dedicated to fostering artistic development and appreciation.

Art in the Park Oakville is a delightful event designed for the whole family to enjoy. We extend a warm welcome to your furry friends as well. Let the magic of art and nature intertwine, creating unforgettable memories that will be treasured for years to come.

For more information, don't hesitate to reach out to the Oakville Art Society at 905-827-5711 or via email at artintheparkoakville@gmail.com or info@oakvilleartsociety.com. We can't wait to see you at Art in the Park Oakville—where nature and artistry unite in a symphony of beauty!